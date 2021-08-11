Thousands without power in Milwaukee area following severe storms

A series of severe storms blew through the Milwaukee area on Tuesday night, leaving behind damage and thousands of power outages.

The storms rolled through southeast Wisconsin in the early evening hours on Tuesday. All storm warnings and watches were canceled just after 8:15 p.m. local time.

The weather system brought with it strong winds and torrential rain.

See videos of the storms and resulting damage in the social media posts below.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in connection with the storms.

As of 5:30 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, more than 100,000 We Energies customers in the area were still without power.

A We Energies spokesperson said their crews had encountered widespread damage, including broken utility poles, downed power lines and trees falling into their equipment.

"Our crews first focus is on clearing downed lines, trees, branches and other dangerous hazards," the company said in a statement.

In a statement Wednesday morning, We Energies said it restored power to 70,000 customers overnight.

"We will continue working around the clock and have called in additional resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the company said.

We Energies urges people to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Anyone who encounters a downed power should report the situation to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency right away.

Large number of trees and wires down around the city. Some roads are blocked as well. Be safe if your outside. Assume all wires are energized and don’t try moving them. We are tracking every call and sharing with @we_energies and our forestry department — Tosafire (@tosafire) August 11, 2021

The admission gates are reopening! SpinCity and attractions are closed for the evening. — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) August 11, 2021

Large presence in the 3200 Block of Marietta Ave. Strong smell of smoke. Working to get an update from @MilFireDept Battalion Chief soon. pic.twitter.com/z8efUyf98Q — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 11, 2021

The West Allis Fire Department just drove by. They said they were trying to get to a report of something burning on 104th. This is 107th and Rogers. All these downed trees are blocking their path. pic.twitter.com/0YaNbRUPDj — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 11, 2021

Photojournalist Andrew Huggins captured this video over State Fair moments ago:: pic.twitter.com/U9Ry2AROa3 — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 11, 2021

Tree snapped on this home in West Allis. No power in entire Lincoln Park neighborhood. Photojournalist Andrew Huggins captured this. pic.twitter.com/F9WOvpy2DF — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 11, 2021

Viewer just sent me this.



U.S. Bank location in Midtown. Sign blown onto building. pic.twitter.com/GKsZ2ogjfv — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 11, 2021

These clouds in Thiensville are straight up apocalyptic pic.twitter.com/LbZ1DR08PT — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) August 11, 2021

A storm is brewing here downtown



KEEP it on @tmj4 for weather updates pic.twitter.com/e6yr4dysdW — Jessica Madhukar (@JessicaMadhukar) August 11, 2021

Photojournalist Andrew Huggins captured this video over State Fair moments ago:: pic.twitter.com/U9Ry2AROa3 — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 11, 2021

Storm rolling in & Buster angry we took his window spot. @tmj4 @BrianGotter pic.twitter.com/ijfmuB1BI6 — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) August 11, 2021

WEATHER VIDEO: This is the vantage point of the @tmj4 drone in Jefferson Cty. We caught this as the storm moved in while we were shooting fire video. #WiWx @KristenWeather @BrianGotter https://t.co/dTX3X3d547 pic.twitter.com/nKyfxXu5RQ — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) August 10, 2021

Behind the shelf cloud, lots of rain, lightning. Temperature in my car now read 71 after a very hot day. pic.twitter.com/eOuqCxbLZq — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 11, 2021

Tonight’s work is quickly making its way here into Johnson Creek.



Peep the shelf cloud. Lightning and rainfall. pic.twitter.com/0oyJ8HUUPz — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 10, 2021

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.