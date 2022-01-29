Tom Brady to retire from the NFL, reports say

Tom Brady's historic career as an NFL quarterback has reportedly come to an end.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady is retiring after 22 years in the league.

Brady has not made an official announcement. In a statement to Schefter, Brady's agent said, "I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the reality of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Brady's quest for another Super Bowl victory came up short this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost last week to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady, 44, is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history.

He has seven Super Bowl victories. His most recent win came last year with Tampa Bay. He has six more Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

He was named MVP of the league three times and holds numerous records in the NFL.

Brady finishes his career having thrown for more than 84,000 yards; 624 touchdowns; a career completion percentage of 64.2 percent; winning 243 games while losing just 73 in regular-season play.

In the playoffs, Brady was lethal as a quarterback. He threw for 13,049 yards, 86 touchdowns, 39 interceptions, averaged 278 passing yards per playoff game, all while compiling a 35-12 record in the playoffs.

Brady wasn't the hottest pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He was the 199th pick when the New England Patriots nabbed him.