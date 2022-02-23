Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Trial for ex-officer charged in connection with raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment begins Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. A judge has denied a request from the legal team of Hankison, who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)
Brett Hankison
Posted at 7:32 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 09:32:30-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The only Kentucky officer facing criminal charges in the botched Breonna Taylor police raid will stand trial Wednesday.

Brett Hankison, now a former officer, is charged with shooting into Taylor's neighbor's apartment. No officers are facing charges connected to Taylor's death.

Hankison's jury was selected from a larger-than-normal pool because of the national publicity Taylor's case has attracted. The jury pool was selected from a pool of about 250 people.

The 12 jurors and three alternates are expected to tour Taylor's apartment and hear testimony from Hankison during the trial.

Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker, was killed on March 13, 2020, during a raid on her apartment. Officers attempted to serve a narcotics warrant in connection with an investigation into an ex-boyfriend.

Taylor's then-boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he did not hear police announce themselves and says he fired a "warning shot" toward the front door, thinking the officers were intruders. Police returned fire.

Taylor was shot several times and later died. Her death, which occurred just weeks before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, helped spark months of protests in Louisville and across the country.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a low-level felony that is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

A grand jury chose not to indict two other officers involved in the raid. In September 2020, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said two other officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were "justified" in using lethal force because they had been fired upon first.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere