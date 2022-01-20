TV reporter gets hit by car live on air, gets up and finishes segment

A TV news reporter for WSAZ-TV in Huntington, West Virginia, says she is OK after she was hit by a car during a live news segment on Wednesday evening.

Tori Yorgey, a reporter for the area's local NBC affiliate, was delivering a live report about a water main break in the Dunbar area of Huntington when a car hit her from behind, sending her flying into her camera setup.

From offscreen, Yorgey informed viewers that she was OK.

"I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK," she said. "Whew! We're all good!"

As anchor Tim Irr sat stunned in the studio, Yorgey set up her camera, reassuring viewers and her coworkers alike that she was OK.

"I'm OK; you know, that's live TV for ya," she said. "It's all good. I actually got hit by a car in college, too."

As Yorgey continued her segment, the driver of the car came over to apologize.

"Ma'am, you are so sweet and you are OK. It is all good," she said.

Yorgey finished up her segment about the water main break before throwing it back to Irr in the studio.

Yorgey noted during her segment that she was currently in the midst of her final week on the job for WSAZ. On Twitter, she said she would be joining WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh starting next month.