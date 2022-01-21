Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Two-day-old giraffe dies at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

items.[0].image.alt
Tammy Spratt
Giraffe Calf Born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th Birthday.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:28:35-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A newborn giraffe at the Safari Park in San Diego has died.

According to a post on the park's Facebook page, wildlife care specialists noticed that the calf’s condition began to deteriorate. It reportedly had difficulty standing and was not nursing.

The two-day-old giraffe was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where the wildlife health and wildlife care teams provided around-the-clock care.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf," the park explained in the Facebook post.

The calf was born to first-time mom Zindzi. Zoo officials say they’re now monitoring the giraffe’s mother and other members of the herd for “any unusual behavior.”

The Safari Park’s Facebook post described the death as a difficult loss and thanked people for their support.

This story was originally reported by Krista Summerville on 10news.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere