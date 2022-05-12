Watch
Two top managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turbulence

Kayvon Beykpour was general manager of consumer Twitter
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 12, 2022
In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal "asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction." Beykpour, was general manager of consumer Twitter, leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service and operations teams, according to his Twitter bio.

A co-founder of the live-streaming app Periscope, Beykpour joined Twitter when the social media company bought his startup in 2015.

In the Twitter thread, Beykpour said, "While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey."

