Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US giving Ukraine $300M more in military equipment

Russia Ukraine War
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 8:52 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 22:52:09-04

The U.S. Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Friday evening that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.

Kirby said the new package “represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities” to Ukraine, rather than delivering equipment drawn from U.S. military stockpiles.

The U.S. has provided more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion, Kirby said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere