Virginia woman receives flowers for the first time on her 101st birthday

RICHMOND, Va. — Alease Taylor celebrated her 101 birthday this week with something new.

Never on her previous 100 birthday celebrations had the Richmond-area native received flowers.

That changed this week when Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center staff heard about Taylor's flowerless streak.

"It was brought to our attention that you've never received a bouquet of flowers for your birthday," Westport administrator Emmanuel Motley said during Ms. Taylor's birthday celebration at the center. "So the team here at Westport teamed up with our local Trader Joe's, and they donated 101 stems for your birthday."

Friends and family were also able to join Taylor in celebrating the milestone birthday.

Scott Wise at WTVR first reported this story.