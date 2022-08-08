Von Miller giving Buffalo students the gift of sight

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When back-to-school season comes around, many focus on budgeting for school supplies or new clothes. However, many families also have to factor in the cost of new glasses for their children.

"For the both of them with eye exams and glasses every year, it's well over $1,000," said Damion Kliber, who is a father of three children.

To help make ends meet, Von's Vision Day came to Buffalo, New York, for the very first time.

"We had all the students get checked May 21st to see if they needed glasses or not and out of 350 students that we checked 200 needed glasses so this is the biggest turn out that we've ever had," said Von Miller, who joined the Buffalo Bills this season.

Not only did Miller give free glasses and eye exams to students to help cut costs, but he also wanted to make sure students would have everything they needed to be successful in the classroom.

"They don't have a problem with the school work or it's not that they can't do the school work or anything like that, they just simply can't see," said Miller.

Many families said Von's Vision Day brought so much to the table Saturday afternoon that will have a lasting impact.

"To be able to free up some extra money for school supplies, sports, things like that helps immensely, " said Kliber. "Gives them something to do and look forward to besides just being able to see.

This story was originally reported by Sydni Eure on wkbw.com.