Walmart, Aldi rolling back the clock on holiday meal prices amid inflation

Walmart and Aldi are marking down prices on popular holiday foods as families deal with inflation.

Walmart announced Thursday that staples like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing would be marked down to last year's prices. The promotion runs through Dec. 26.

"Our approach this holiday helps make sure customers don’t have to compromise on what matters: we’re keeping prices low and our assortment strong to serve them all season long," said John Laney, executive vice president of Food Merchandising at Walmart.

A Thanksgiving meal is estimated to cost families about 13% more this year.

Grocery chain Aldi is also lowering prices on holiday meals to help people combat inflation. However, it's matching pre-pandemic prices. The retailer says it will rewind to 2019 prices on holiday essentials from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages.

Aldi says the discounts can save customers up to 30%.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S.