Ways to celebrate National Pizza Day!

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, so grab a slice, or 20, and let's celebrate!

Here are some ways to best enjoy making pizza if you decide not to order delivery:

Throw a pizza party

Kitchn has offered some great suggestions including, having the dough made ahead of time. And, it's also recommended to have all of your toppings chopped and in separate containers to make it easier for your guests. Clean-up will go smoother as well.

Pizza tools and gadgets

Having the right equipment will make you seem like a pro at your big pizza event. BBC Cooking has offered up some great ideas on pizza essentials to have in your home so that your party goes as smoothly as a dinner at your favorite restaurant.

As CNN reports, pizza has a fairly long history in the U.S., with shops first starting to pop up and make pies in the early 20th century. The U.S. offers many American-style varieties of the popular staple including the famous Chicago-style deep dish and New York's famous crust.

Pizza is said to have truly become a major part of the American diet after World War II. The organization known as the American Pizza Community estimates that there are around 34 million different ways to order a pizza in the United States. About 3 billion pizzas are sold each year in the United States, according to the National Association of Pizza Operators.

CNN Travel determined last year that pizza was the second most loved food around the world, behind Massaman curry from Thailand.