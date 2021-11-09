Watch
Wendy Williams gives update on health

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Wendy Williams attends a ceremony honoring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Wendy Williams
Posted at 7:13 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 21:13:28-05

Wendy Williams will need more time before turning to her purple chair.

The 13th season of the "Wendy Williams Show" debuted in October without Wendy Williams. The talk show host has been "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition."

In a statement on Instagram, Williams said she's making progress.

"I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors," she said.

Williams said she will return to the show once her doctors agree that she's ready.

The show has featured numerous guest hosts in Williams' absence. The talk show host thanked them and her fans for keeping the show going.

"I love spending my mornings with you all and I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy," she said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
