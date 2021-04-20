Watch
Nevada HP: Tell your license 'THC you later' if you drive high on 4/20

Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:30:57-04

The recreational use of cannabis is legal in Nevada, but the Nevada Highway Patrol has a special 4/20 message for drivers: driving under the influence is still against the law.

"Don’t make any half-baked decisions by consuming the electric lettuce and getting behind the wheel. Driving high is just as dangerous as driving drunk. You can tell your license 'THC-you later' if you're arrested for DUI," a tweet from NHP's Northern Command office says.

April 20, or 4/20, is known as “Weed Day” in some circles because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana.

