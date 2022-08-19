New data reveals top dog breeds in Utah this year

SALT LAKE CITY — New data from a doggy daycare and boarding franchise revealed Utah's most popular dog breeds in the year 2022.

Camp Bow Wow based its results on the more than 400,000 dogs who stay in their facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including two locations in Utah.

According to the data, the most popular dog breed in Utah in 2022 is a Labrador Retriever.

Next comes the Goldendoodle, Border Collie, Australian Shepherd, and finally, the Golden Retriever.

Looking nationwide, the Labrador Retriever also tops the list for the fifth year in a row, Camp Bow Wow explained.

The Lab is followed by the Goldendoodle, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Australian Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Beagle, Husky and Boxer.

Coming in tenth place for popular dog breeds nationwide is the Labradoodle, Camp Bow Wow reports.