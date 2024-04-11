O.J. Simpson dies of cancer, family confirms

Relatives confirmed Thursday morning O.J. Simpson died after a battle with cancer.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family posted on social media. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

In February, family shared that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He was known as a football star who later became an actor and was a defendant in arguably the biggest murder trial in U.S. history. A jury declared Simpson not guilty of murder, but he was later found guilty in a civil trial.

Simpson was 76-years-old at the time of his death.