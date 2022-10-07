Pair of interacting galaxies captured on camera

NASA released a new image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope of two galaxies that interact with each other, subtly distorting each other.

The pair of galaxies are known as Arp-Madore 608-333 and were photographed to build up an inventory for more detailed future study of interesting targets in space.

Although the photo may look relatively calm and quite stunning, experts say the two galaxies have actually warped one another through "mutual gravitational interaction."

That gravitational pull is disrupting and distorting both galaxies, NASA reports.

The photo was captured through a program that fills time gaps between Hubble observing sessions, making the most use of the telescope and its resources.