Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

Lightning storm electrifies Utah sky

A storm brought intense wind, rain and incredible lightning to northern Utah to wrap up Mother's Day and Utah's Weather Authority captured some electrifying views.

346873648_1268325717398991_7057609108696367438_n.jpg "SLC valley during the may 14th sunset thunderstorm."Photo by: Greg Schlesinger 344833857_584668747096867_5018935651347309754_n.jpg "Great show mother nature put on for mother's day"Photo by: Trent Sayer 344755564_994398721558673_7396055012154378350_n.jpg "The storm as seen from work..."Photo by: Braden Castleton 344986797_1415895739187276_4733391038832912818_n.jpg Magna StormPhoto by: Alexis Tanner 345025892_642281244441462_5657477510428061716_n.jpg A couple pictures from the storm yesterdayPhoto by: Tyler Kennedy 346315651_598501135373274_8901284194460034808_n.jpg "I love coming to this group after a good storm, cause I see so many amazing points of view! Here’s some goodies I took last night. What a beautiful show!"Photo by: Monica DeMill 346804376_766674701597938_2993445000019369968_n.jpg "some lightning I caught tonight in South Salt Lake"Photo by: Mariah Sativa Sevey 347236298_772510594471874_8851814377084693296_n.jpg "East Layton"Photo by: Jenna Nelson 346062530_833579934952781_1319262994294863212_n.jpg "AWESOME LIGHTNING STORM TONIGHT SHOT WITH SS ULTRA LORI LEAVITT"Photo by: Lori Leavitt 346862834_569731595296720_735264853871395149_n.jpg "Lightning from the quick, intense storm rolling north. In Farmington"Photo by: Kaleb Jeppson 346998565_206624018889937_5435292358090041485_n.jpg "Saratoga Springs looking out over Utah Lake and Talons Cove Golf Course"Photo by: Jason Girard 346855104_658975389331899_3570546809175048207_n.jpg "Mother Nature putting on a show on Mother’s Day!"Photo by: Chris Meriwether 347223363_1240950909877169_2305722943210678020_n.jpg "From Taylorsville on my cell phone cam"Photo by: Eric Van Den Akker 329348685_2100194633510094_2808131662393007245_n.jpg "Pretty cool light show tonight. Lightning in the sunset glow."Photo by: James Gates 345911983_1005215927523892_9060842576267639679_n.jpg "Lightning from tonight in herriman the first vid is so cool"Photo by: Bailey Angus 347087581_610811944309292_6579775134982210580_n (1).jpg "Got some good ones tonight!! Nothing I love more than a fantastic lightening show!"Photo by: Katy Hogge 347108310_631057528889042_1829490458760458702_n.jpg "Magna Storm"Photo by: Jenni Wilson 346493308_174541721912136_8520782924938697991_n.jpg "Taylorsville stormy night"Photo by: Marnae Harward 346843313_652783533558453_6092907509127105862_n.jpg "Tonight's storm from Kaysville"Photo by: Cameron McKinnon 346055244_718934770032661_4799812566869521497_n.jpg "Lighting flashing around a rainbow."Photo by: Sandra Em 347129886_1595268920885428_8275526772898868948_n.jpg West JordanPhoto by: R.A. Ream 347085102_2609816969178112_8202505636274425742_n.jpg "Rainbow and lightning view from West Valley City!"Photo by: Addison Whetstone 346858242_907985540278599_8132067708757269264_n.jpg "Rainbow with lightening in Magna"Photo by: Meredith Danielle Edwards 345930931_609187067810200_4382068125949582992_n.jpg "West Valley City"Photo by: Stephanie Wilson 345592691_1383146262483032_5100170577950262200_n.jpg "Lightning strike above Oquirrh Lake."Photo by: Jason Yeaman 346832162_249738177632758_2236884249468906396_n.jpg "Sunset poking through rain over SLC. 835 pm, 5/14/23."Photo by: Scott Cannon Pugsley 346634804_591213326324322_478686480313063163_n.jpg "West Jordan storm"Photo by: R.A. Ream 343996670_3403745113288308_4282748794682972956_n.jpg "This storm was a quick one but...the clouds over Draper and the valley and the lightning in Lehi!"Photo by: Jessica Richardson 345926734_707354748062358_614733745830802437_n.jpg "Pretty crazy lightning here in Taylorsville!"Photo by: Kazia Avery Caraker 347247494_177803558219524_1417281052994319686_n.jpg "YO!!"Photo by: Sisko Hueramo 346977317_668780381725082_7390078274528886795_n.jpg "Are you ready for it ? Storm rolling in. View from South Jordan Ut!"Photo by: Chris Williams 346813081_1220734258632324_6173592582945150725_n.jpg "8pm Lightning in the south of Salt Lake valley as seen from near the U"Photo by: Nancy G. Wilson

Lightning storm electrifies Utah sky

close-gallery
  • 346873648_1268325717398991_7057609108696367438_n.jpg
  • 344833857_584668747096867_5018935651347309754_n.jpg
  • 344755564_994398721558673_7396055012154378350_n.jpg
  • 344986797_1415895739187276_4733391038832912818_n.jpg
  • 345025892_642281244441462_5657477510428061716_n.jpg
  • 346315651_598501135373274_8901284194460034808_n.jpg
  • 346804376_766674701597938_2993445000019369968_n.jpg
  • 347236298_772510594471874_8851814377084693296_n.jpg
  • 346062530_833579934952781_1319262994294863212_n.jpg
  • 346862834_569731595296720_735264853871395149_n.jpg
  • 346998565_206624018889937_5435292358090041485_n.jpg
  • 346855104_658975389331899_3570546809175048207_n.jpg
  • 347223363_1240950909877169_2305722943210678020_n.jpg
  • 329348685_2100194633510094_2808131662393007245_n.jpg
  • 345911983_1005215927523892_9060842576267639679_n.jpg
  • 347087581_610811944309292_6579775134982210580_n (1).jpg
  • 347108310_631057528889042_1829490458760458702_n.jpg
  • 346493308_174541721912136_8520782924938697991_n.jpg
  • 346843313_652783533558453_6092907509127105862_n.jpg
  • 346055244_718934770032661_4799812566869521497_n.jpg
  • 347129886_1595268920885428_8275526772898868948_n.jpg
  • 347085102_2609816969178112_8202505636274425742_n.jpg
  • 346858242_907985540278599_8132067708757269264_n.jpg
  • 345930931_609187067810200_4382068125949582992_n.jpg
  • 345592691_1383146262483032_5100170577950262200_n.jpg
  • 346832162_249738177632758_2236884249468906396_n.jpg
  • 346634804_591213326324322_478686480313063163_n.jpg
  • 343996670_3403745113288308_4282748794682972956_n.jpg
  • 345926734_707354748062358_614733745830802437_n.jpg
  • 347247494_177803558219524_1417281052994319686_n.jpg
  • 346977317_668780381725082_7390078274528886795_n.jpg
  • 346813081_1220734258632324_6173592582945150725_n.jpg

Share

"SLC valley during the may 14th sunset thunderstorm."Greg Schlesinger
"Great show mother nature put on for mother's day"Trent Sayer
"The storm as seen from work..."Braden Castleton
Magna StormAlexis Tanner
A couple pictures from the storm yesterdayTyler Kennedy
"I love coming to this group after a good storm, cause I see so many amazing points of view! Here’s some goodies I took last night. What a beautiful show!"Monica DeMill
"some lightning I caught tonight in South Salt Lake"Mariah Sativa Sevey
"East Layton"Jenna Nelson
"AWESOME LIGHTNING STORM TONIGHT SHOT WITH SS ULTRA LORI LEAVITT"Lori Leavitt
"Lightning from the quick, intense storm rolling north. In Farmington"Kaleb Jeppson
"Saratoga Springs looking out over Utah Lake and Talons Cove Golf Course"Jason Girard
"Mother Nature putting on a show on Mother’s Day!"Chris Meriwether
"From Taylorsville on my cell phone cam"Eric Van Den Akker
"Pretty cool light show tonight. Lightning in the sunset glow."James Gates
"Lightning from tonight in herriman the first vid is so cool"Bailey Angus
"Got some good ones tonight!! Nothing I love more than a fantastic lightening show!"Katy Hogge
"Magna Storm"Jenni Wilson
"Taylorsville stormy night"Marnae Harward
"Tonight's storm from Kaysville"Cameron McKinnon
"Lighting flashing around a rainbow."Sandra Em
West JordanR.A. Ream
"Rainbow and lightning view from West Valley City!"Addison Whetstone
"Rainbow with lightening in Magna"Meredith Danielle Edwards
"West Valley City"Stephanie Wilson
"Lightning strike above Oquirrh Lake."Jason Yeaman
"Sunset poking through rain over SLC. 835 pm, 5/14/23."Scott Cannon Pugsley
"West Jordan storm"R.A. Ream
"This storm was a quick one but...the clouds over Draper and the valley and the lightning in Lehi!"Jessica Richardson
"Pretty crazy lightning here in Taylorsville!"Kazia Avery Caraker
"YO!!"Sisko Hueramo
"Are you ready for it ? Storm rolling in. View from South Jordan Ut!"Chris Williams
"8pm Lightning in the south of Salt Lake valley as seen from near the U"Nancy G. Wilson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next