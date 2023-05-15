Lightning storm electrifies Utah sky
A storm brought intense wind, rain and incredible lightning to northern Utah to wrap up Mother's Day and Utah's Weather Authority captured some electrifying views.
"SLC valley during the may 14th sunset thunderstorm."Photo by: Greg Schlesinger "Great show mother nature put on for mother's day"Photo by: Trent Sayer "The storm as seen from work..."Photo by: Braden Castleton Magna StormPhoto by: Alexis Tanner A couple pictures from the storm yesterdayPhoto by: Tyler Kennedy "I love coming to this group after a good storm, cause I see so many amazing points of view! Here’s some goodies I took last night. What a beautiful show!"Photo by: Monica DeMill "some lightning I caught tonight in South Salt Lake"Photo by: Mariah Sativa Sevey "East Layton"Photo by: Jenna Nelson "AWESOME LIGHTNING STORM TONIGHT SHOT WITH SS ULTRA LORI LEAVITT"Photo by: Lori Leavitt "Lightning from the quick, intense storm rolling north. In Farmington"Photo by: Kaleb Jeppson "Saratoga Springs looking out over Utah Lake and Talons Cove Golf Course"Photo by: Jason Girard "Mother Nature putting on a show on Mother’s Day!"Photo by: Chris Meriwether "From Taylorsville on my cell phone cam"Photo by: Eric Van Den Akker "Pretty cool light show tonight. Lightning in the sunset glow."Photo by: James Gates "Lightning from tonight in herriman the first vid is so cool"Photo by: Bailey Angus "Got some good ones tonight!! Nothing I love more than a fantastic lightening show!"Photo by: Katy Hogge "Magna Storm"Photo by: Jenni Wilson "Taylorsville stormy night"Photo by: Marnae Harward "Tonight's storm from Kaysville"Photo by: Cameron McKinnon "Lighting flashing around a rainbow."Photo by: Sandra Em West JordanPhoto by: R.A. Ream "Rainbow and lightning view from West Valley City!"Photo by: Addison Whetstone "Rainbow with lightening in Magna"Photo by: Meredith Danielle Edwards "West Valley City"Photo by: Stephanie Wilson "Lightning strike above Oquirrh Lake."Photo by: Jason Yeaman "Sunset poking through rain over SLC. 835 pm, 5/14/23."Photo by: Scott Cannon Pugsley "West Jordan storm"Photo by: R.A. Ream "This storm was a quick one but...the clouds over Draper and the valley and the lightning in Lehi!"Photo by: Jessica Richardson "Pretty crazy lightning here in Taylorsville!"Photo by: Kazia Avery Caraker "YO!!"Photo by: Sisko Hueramo "Are you ready for it ? Storm rolling in. View from South Jordan Ut!"Photo by: Chris Williams "8pm Lightning in the south of Salt Lake valley as seen from near the U"Photo by: Nancy G. Wilson