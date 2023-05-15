Share Facebook

"SLC valley during the may 14th sunset thunderstorm." Greg Schlesinger

"Great show mother nature put on for mother's day" Trent Sayer

"The storm as seen from work..." Braden Castleton

Magna Storm Alexis Tanner

A couple pictures from the storm yesterday Tyler Kennedy

"I love coming to this group after a good storm, cause I see so many amazing points of view! Here’s some goodies I took last night. What a beautiful show!" Monica DeMill

"some lightning I caught tonight in South Salt Lake" Mariah Sativa Sevey

"East Layton" Jenna Nelson

"AWESOME LIGHTNING STORM TONIGHT SHOT WITH SS ULTRA LORI LEAVITT" Lori Leavitt

"Lightning from the quick, intense storm rolling north. In Farmington" Kaleb Jeppson

"Saratoga Springs looking out over Utah Lake and Talons Cove Golf Course" Jason Girard

"Mother Nature putting on a show on Mother’s Day!" Chris Meriwether

"From Taylorsville on my cell phone cam" Eric Van Den Akker

"Pretty cool light show tonight. Lightning in the sunset glow." James Gates

"Lightning from tonight in herriman the first vid is so cool" Bailey Angus

"Got some good ones tonight!! Nothing I love more than a fantastic lightening show!" Katy Hogge

"Magna Storm" Jenni Wilson

"Taylorsville stormy night" Marnae Harward

"Tonight's storm from Kaysville" Cameron McKinnon

"Lighting flashing around a rainbow." Sandra Em

West Jordan R.A. Ream

"Rainbow and lightning view from West Valley City!" Addison Whetstone

"Rainbow with lightening in Magna" Meredith Danielle Edwards

"West Valley City" Stephanie Wilson

"Lightning strike above Oquirrh Lake." Jason Yeaman

"Sunset poking through rain over SLC. 835 pm, 5/14/23." Scott Cannon Pugsley

"West Jordan storm" R.A. Ream

"This storm was a quick one but...the clouds over Draper and the valley and the lightning in Lehi!" Jessica Richardson

"Pretty crazy lightning here in Taylorsville!" Kazia Avery Caraker

"YO!!" Sisko Hueramo

"Are you ready for it ? Storm rolling in. View from South Jordan Ut!" Chris Williams

"8pm Lightning in the south of Salt Lake valley as seen from near the U" Nancy G. Wilson

