Look inside Utah's newest LDS Temple in Taylorsville

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is nearly ready to open its newest temple in Taylorsville for public tours.

The massive structure can be seen while driving on I-215 in the city and was inspired by a pioneer-era Gothic style, similar to local pioneer tabernacles.

Photos shared of the inside of the temple shows a color palette of deep burgundy, lavender and gold as well as nods to local Utah wildflowers.

BN-Taylorsville-Temple-Edited-03-04-08-24.jfif Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2bcaf8569dce11eeb0ffeeeeac1e761c83717263.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fae210ca9dcd11ee9a79eeeeac1ed4fe776850a6.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints f4ac8eba9dcd11ee9947eeeeac1e426a8979b630.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 98d4f0e49dce11eeb110eeeeac1e4452069e090b.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 503db8369dce11ee9416eeeeac1ee013b355d251.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 9ca2e8d89dce11eeaa55eeeeac1e41bb9093feb7.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 8abb79769dce11eeae5eeeeeac1ecbcee63613ab.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2550a51b9dce11ee9a79eeeeac1ed4fe08725858.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2095dc279dce11ee8418eeeeac1e77940b36268f.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cae81d169dcd11eea11aeeeeac1ed84556c042c4.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 857141cd9dce11ee9947eeeeac1e426a4c39db16.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints d364f7199dcd11ee9947eeeeac1e426a5db39b3d.jpeg Photo by: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

