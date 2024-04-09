Look inside Utah's newest LDS Temple in Taylorsville

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is nearly ready to open its newest temple in Taylorsville for public tours.

The massive structure can be seen while driving on I-215 in the city and was inspired by a pioneer-era Gothic style, similar to local pioneer tabernacles.

Photos shared of the inside of the temple shows a color palette of deep burgundy, lavender and gold as well as nods to local Utah wildflowers.