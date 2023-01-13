PHOTOS: Community gathers for Haight family funeral

Family, friends and neighbors flooded to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint meetinghouse Friday to remember the Haight family and Gail Earl in a joint funeral.

Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, were shot and killed by Tausha's husband in their Enoch home over a week ago.

As the community grieves together, a funeral for the children, Tausha Haight and her mother, Gail Earl, was hosted to lay the family to rest.