PHOTOS: Community gathers for Haight family funeral

Family, friends and neighbors flooded to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint meetinghouse Friday to remember the Haight family and Gail Earl in a joint funeral.

Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, were shot and killed by Tausha's husband in their Enoch home over a week ago.

As the community grieves together, a funeral for the children, Tausha Haight and her mother, Gail Earl, was hosted to lay the family to rest.

Haight Family Photo by: Haight Family haigh funeral.PNG Photo by: FOX 13 News IMG_4943.jpg Family and friends remember Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl at a funeral service Friday.Photo by: FOX 13 News IMG_4938.jpg Multiple hearses line the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint meetinghouse.Photo by: FOX 13 News IMG_4941.jpg Community members, friends and family line the street to pay their respects to their lost loved ones.Photo by: FOX 13 News IMG_4937.jpg Photo by: FOX 13 News

Family and friends remember Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl at a funeral service Friday.FOX 13 News
Multiple hearses line the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint meetinghouse.FOX 13 News
Community members, friends and family line the street to pay their respects to their lost loved ones.FOX 13 News
