PHOTOS: Community gathers for Haight family funeral
Family, friends and neighbors flooded to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint meetinghouse Friday to remember the Haight family and Gail Earl in a joint funeral.
Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, were shot and killed by Tausha's husband in their Enoch home over a week ago.
As the community grieves together, a funeral for the children, Tausha Haight and her mother, Gail Earl, was hosted to lay the family to rest.
Photo by: Haight Family Photo by: FOX 13 News Family and friends remember Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl at a funeral service Friday.Photo by: FOX 13 News Multiple hearses line the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint meetinghouse.Photo by: FOX 13 News Community members, friends and family line the street to pay their respects to their lost loved ones.Photo by: FOX 13 News Photo by: FOX 13 News