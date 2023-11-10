PHOTOS: FOX 13 viewers celebrate their loved ones for Veteran's Day

Share Facebook

"My dad US Marines & Vietnam Vet" Tiffany Rose Proctor

"My husband served marines for 6 years and then went into the Army 20 years later." Tami Slauenwhite

"I served in the Army from 1994 to 2000. This is me in Kuwait 1998" Angel M Stephensen

"Me & My husband. Still currently serving" Jamie Marie Groesbeck

"My mom Navy Corpsman for 20 years, single mom, diagnosed with a brain tumor when I was 2. Strongest person I know." Bri Poull

"My grandson, Michael Ficklin. US Army" Teresa Southworth Robbins

"My spouse and I circa 2002. Both served in the United States Marine Corps." Tonya Hood

"My husband 20 years of service US Army National Guard" Mindy Condie

"My proud Marine.Michael R. Robbins, 1969 Tremonton, Ut" Teresa Southworth Robbins

"My son, still serving overseas today." Andy Palmer

"My husband, Matthew Dansie, U.S Navy" Summer Dansie

"My father, WW11, Francis K Kelley"" Teresa Kelley Erickson

"My Dad Thomas N Gracy veitnam and Korea" Betty W Gracy Cook

"My dad, WW2" Andy Palmer

"My son Michael served in the USMC from 2015 to 2020" Angel M. Stephensen

"My son Andrew Jensen served on the Nimitz. US Navy." Mary Grace Jensen

"My dad was a green beret… 1969-1975. Army 19th Special Forces Then also in the 144th Evacuation Hospital from 1985-1990." Jeff Callister

"My Son USS KITTYHAWK C.V. 63 Proud Navy Mom" Peggy Fitzgerald

"My husband Erv Lathrop. 27 years in the United States Coast Guard!" Amie Lathrop

"My husband 2000-2020 USAF" Kayla Webster

"WWII VETERAN, Warren H Andersen. U.S. Marine Corp. South Pacific Theatre.My dad." Pixie Andersen Fotou

"My grandpa Lawrence Stott veteran from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War." Cammi Padilla

"This is my Father in Law Robert H Vipperman circa 1956" Denise Knighton

"My dad was drafted for World War II at age 17 while a junior in high school. Sent 5 months later to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in Europe. Thanks to all who serve!" Pat Tracy Huff

"My brother, my hero! Vietnam 1970-1971. Jerry Nielsen." Sue Nielsen Card

"Chad H. Sorensen Navy WWII pacific war, my Grandpa." Kelsey Johnson

"This is my Father Sherwood Knowley, who served in the US Navy and was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese bombed it, he was on the USS Raleigh" Kent Knowley

"My Uncle Joe. US Army, Vietnam. Passed away 2001." Chelsea Scott

"My brother Nelson L. Ramos, Desert Storm!" Myrna Ramos

"My father, Luis Ramos Murphy, Korean War" Myrna Ramos

"My son left, husband right.SrA Sanders (3 years), MSGT Sanders (23 years)USAF" Holly Sanders

"My dad who served during the Korean Conflict." Marcos Martinez

"Richard BōddyArmy Second Deployment Operation Iraqi Freedom." Christina Bocanegra-Boddy

"Daniel Vega 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division my son" Roman Vega

"Joseph W. Bordelon Jr. U.S. Army 295th Aviation Co. Hvy Hel Finthen Army Airfield Germany 2/72-6/74" Joseph Bordelon

