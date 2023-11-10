PHOTOS: FOX 13 viewers celebrate their loved ones for Veteran's Day
As Veteran's Day is celebrated this weekend, FOX 13 viewers sent in photos of their loved ones who have made sacrifices to serve their country over the years.
"My dad US Marines & Vietnam Vet"Photo by: Tiffany Rose Proctor "My husband served marines for 6 years and then went into the Army 20 years later."Photo by: Tami Slauenwhite "I served in the Army from 1994 to 2000. This is me in Kuwait 1998"Photo by: Angel M Stephensen "Me & My husband. Still currently serving"Photo by: Jamie Marie Groesbeck "My mom Navy Corpsman for 20 years, single mom, diagnosed with a brain tumor when I was 2. Strongest person I know."Photo by: Bri Poull "My grandson, Michael Ficklin. US Army"Photo by: Teresa Southworth Robbins "My spouse and I circa 2002. Both served in the United States Marine Corps."Photo by: Tonya Hood "My husband 20 years of service US Army National Guard"Photo by: Mindy Condie "My proud Marine.Michael R. Robbins, 1969 Tremonton, Ut"Photo by: Teresa Southworth Robbins "My son, still serving overseas today."Photo by: Andy Palmer "My husband, Matthew Dansie, U.S Navy"Photo by: Summer Dansie "My father, WW11, Francis K Kelley""Photo by: Teresa Kelley Erickson "My Dad Thomas N Gracy veitnam and Korea"Photo by: Betty W Gracy Cook "My dad, WW2"Photo by: Andy Palmer "My son Michael served in the USMC from 2015 to 2020"Photo by: Angel M. Stephensen "My son Andrew Jensen served on the Nimitz. US Navy."Photo by: Mary Grace Jensen "My dad was a green beret… 1969-1975. Army 19th Special Forces Then also in the 144th Evacuation Hospital from 1985-1990."Photo by: Jeff Callister "My Son USS KITTYHAWK C.V. 63 Proud Navy Mom"Photo by: Peggy Fitzgerald "My husband Erv Lathrop. 27 years in the United States Coast Guard!"Photo by: Amie Lathrop "My husband 2000-2020 USAF"Photo by: Kayla Webster "WWII VETERAN, Warren H Andersen. U.S. Marine Corp. South Pacific Theatre.My dad."Photo by: Pixie Andersen Fotou "My grandpa Lawrence Stott veteran from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War."Photo by: Cammi Padilla "This is my Father in Law Robert H Vipperman circa 1956"Photo by: Denise Knighton "My dad was drafted for World War II at age 17 while a junior in high school. Sent 5 months later to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in Europe. Thanks to all who serve!"Photo by: Pat Tracy Huff "My brother, my hero! Vietnam 1970-1971. Jerry Nielsen."Photo by: Sue Nielsen Card "Chad H. Sorensen Navy WWII pacific war, my Grandpa."Photo by: Kelsey Johnson "This is my Father Sherwood Knowley, who served in the US Navy and was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese bombed it, he was on the USS Raleigh"Photo by: Kent Knowley "My Uncle Joe. US Army, Vietnam. Passed away 2001."Photo by: Chelsea Scott "My brother Nelson L. Ramos, Desert Storm!"Photo by: Myrna Ramos "My father, Luis Ramos Murphy, Korean War"Photo by: Myrna Ramos "My son left, husband right.SrA Sanders (3 years), MSGT Sanders (23 years)USAF"Photo by: Holly Sanders "My dad who served during the Korean Conflict."Photo by: Marcos Martinez "Richard BōddyArmy Second Deployment Operation Iraqi Freedom."Photo by: Christina Bocanegra-Boddy "Daniel Vega 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division my son"Photo by: Roman Vega "Joseph W. Bordelon Jr. U.S. Army 295th Aviation Co. Hvy Hel Finthen Army Airfield Germany 2/72-6/74"Photo by: Joseph Bordelon