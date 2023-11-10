Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: FOX 13 viewers celebrate their loved ones for Veteran's Day

As Veteran's Day is celebrated this weekend, FOX 13 viewers sent in photos of their loved ones who have made sacrifices to serve their country over the years.

400712503_10228831672429461_807115225916323691_n.jpg "My dad US Marines & Vietnam Vet"Photo by: Tiffany Rose Proctor 401190265_3659460774299585_3243155413984077059_n.jpg "My husband served marines for 6 years and then went into the Army 20 years later."Photo by: Tami Slauenwhite 399903305_10231370006135545_3784696737877511733_n.jpg "I served in the Army from 1994 to 2000. This is me in Kuwait 1998"Photo by: Angel M Stephensen 400111442_10161438251316660_8465514572287443759_n.jpg "Me & My husband. Still currently serving"Photo by: Jamie Marie Groesbeck 401299128_370444355551385_2822975827904177029_n.jpg "My mom Navy Corpsman for 20 years, single mom, diagnosed with a brain tumor when I was 2. Strongest person I know."Photo by: Bri Poull 399869651_10160936167784049_4251679051837383347_n (1).jpg "My grandson, Michael Ficklin. US Army"Photo by: Teresa Southworth Robbins 401172620_1724614671354514_6036451962085258899_n.jpg "My spouse and I circa 2002. Both served in the United States Marine Corps."Photo by: Tonya Hood 401232383_10161210547438506_1952888829684270755_n.jpg "My husband 20 years of service US Army National Guard"Photo by: Mindy Condie 401089760_10160936131169049_406176617306174533_n.jpg "My proud Marine.Michael R. Robbins, 1969 Tremonton, Ut"Photo by: Teresa Southworth Robbins 401624858_24987940260804842_8689993493724617387_n.jpg "My son, still serving overseas today."Photo by: Andy Palmer 400987825_10159244824236883_9008887066378898344_n.jpg "My husband, Matthew Dansie, U.S Navy"Photo by: Summer Dansie 400089417_7293002940709690_6012394552557064198_n.jpg "My father, WW11, Francis K Kelley""Photo by: Teresa Kelley Erickson 401104261_10228266207033160_3774388384840362657_n.jpg "My Dad Thomas N Gracy veitnam and Korea"Photo by: Betty W Gracy Cook 399005080_24987935684138633_3772638579474118845_n.jpg "My dad, WW2"Photo by: Andy Palmer 401182215_10231370008135595_4033118644251016940_n.jpg "My son Michael served in the USMC from 2015 to 2020"Photo by: Angel M. Stephensen 399858234_10159369609856786_1315029102257827273_n.jpg "My son Andrew Jensen served on the Nimitz. US Navy."Photo by: Mary Grace Jensen 400083410_10231683477459218_4185377375661410241_n.jpg "My dad was a green beret… 1969-1975. Army 19th Special Forces Then also in the 144th Evacuation Hospital from 1985-1990."Photo by: Jeff Callister 401198561_10223582728425745_4113137824295433789_n.jpg "My Son USS KITTYHAWK C.V. 63 Proud Navy Mom"Photo by: Peggy Fitzgerald 400004947_10227677755183656_2188090544149350875_n.jpg "My husband Erv Lathrop. 27 years in the United States Coast Guard!"Photo by: Amie Lathrop 401245531_10232043834698147_2561206155852870609_n.jpg "My husband 2000-2020 USAF"Photo by: Kayla Webster 401088152_6344181595687343_2609674587482820511_n.jpg "WWII VETERAN, Warren H Andersen. U.S. Marine Corp. South Pacific Theatre.My dad."Photo by: Pixie Andersen Fotou 401391575_10220430205665349_6052902600389718583_n.jpg "My grandpa Lawrence Stott veteran from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War."Photo by: Cammi Padilla 401073308_6858481087530924_3435431531984426214_n.jpg "This is my Father in Law Robert H Vipperman circa 1956"Photo by: Denise Knighton 399471218_2641871365961508_4099283613981578461_n.jpg "My dad was drafted for World War II at age 17 while a junior in high school. Sent 5 months later to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in Europe. Thanks to all who serve!"Photo by: Pat Tracy Huff 401369249_10226568333289579_47678785892334991_n.jpg "My brother, my hero! Vietnam 1970-1971. Jerry Nielsen."Photo by: Sue Nielsen Card 401125473_10223905055319831_404981276161595017_n.jpg "Chad H. Sorensen Navy WWII pacific war, my Grandpa."Photo by: Kelsey Johnson 399796198_10231218129620378_3907856975110390079_n.jpg "This is my Father Sherwood Knowley, who served in the US Navy and was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese bombed it, he was on the USS Raleigh"Photo by: Kent Knowley 401200758_10160910066658637_3398899020553477028_n.jpg "My Uncle Joe. US Army, Vietnam. Passed away 2001."Photo by: Chelsea Scott 400119714_1363161197929238_5735718651100065894_n.jpg "My brother Nelson L. Ramos, Desert Storm!"Photo by: Myrna Ramos 400003343_1363161551262536_5190181802188058309_n.jpg "My father, Luis Ramos Murphy, Korean War"Photo by: Myrna Ramos 399869641_7604357402924423_8988409627241676811_n.jpg "My son left, husband right.SrA Sanders (3 years), MSGT Sanders (23 years)USAF"Photo by: Holly Sanders 401191022_7223402991013534_2953941258646700396_n.jpg "My dad who served during the Korean Conflict."Photo by: Marcos Martinez 401152619_7267289083289644_4019549342958252053_n.jpg "Richard BōddyArmy Second Deployment Operation Iraqi Freedom."Photo by: Christina Bocanegra-Boddy 401216741_7325280107506578_1153082625683299430_n.jpg "Daniel Vega 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division my son"Photo by: Roman Vega 400355552_10159251408846901_3547119337250697864_n.jpg "Joseph W. Bordelon Jr. U.S. Army 295th Aviation Co. Hvy Hel Finthen Army Airfield Germany 2/72-6/74"Photo by: Joseph Bordelon

PHOTOS: FOX 13 viewers celebrate their loved ones for Veteran's Day

close-gallery
  • 400712503_10228831672429461_807115225916323691_n.jpg
  • 401190265_3659460774299585_3243155413984077059_n.jpg
  • 399903305_10231370006135545_3784696737877511733_n.jpg
  • 400111442_10161438251316660_8465514572287443759_n.jpg
  • 401299128_370444355551385_2822975827904177029_n.jpg
  • 399869651_10160936167784049_4251679051837383347_n (1).jpg
  • 401172620_1724614671354514_6036451962085258899_n.jpg
  • 401232383_10161210547438506_1952888829684270755_n.jpg
  • 401089760_10160936131169049_406176617306174533_n.jpg
  • 401624858_24987940260804842_8689993493724617387_n.jpg
  • 400987825_10159244824236883_9008887066378898344_n.jpg
  • 400089417_7293002940709690_6012394552557064198_n.jpg
  • 401104261_10228266207033160_3774388384840362657_n.jpg
  • 399005080_24987935684138633_3772638579474118845_n.jpg
  • 401182215_10231370008135595_4033118644251016940_n.jpg
  • 399858234_10159369609856786_1315029102257827273_n.jpg
  • 400083410_10231683477459218_4185377375661410241_n.jpg
  • 401198561_10223582728425745_4113137824295433789_n.jpg
  • 400004947_10227677755183656_2188090544149350875_n.jpg
  • 401245531_10232043834698147_2561206155852870609_n.jpg
  • 401088152_6344181595687343_2609674587482820511_n.jpg
  • 401391575_10220430205665349_6052902600389718583_n.jpg
  • 401073308_6858481087530924_3435431531984426214_n.jpg
  • 399471218_2641871365961508_4099283613981578461_n.jpg
  • 401369249_10226568333289579_47678785892334991_n.jpg
  • 401125473_10223905055319831_404981276161595017_n.jpg
  • 399796198_10231218129620378_3907856975110390079_n.jpg
  • 401200758_10160910066658637_3398899020553477028_n.jpg
  • 400119714_1363161197929238_5735718651100065894_n.jpg
  • 400003343_1363161551262536_5190181802188058309_n.jpg
  • 399869641_7604357402924423_8988409627241676811_n.jpg
  • 401191022_7223402991013534_2953941258646700396_n.jpg
  • 401152619_7267289083289644_4019549342958252053_n.jpg
  • 401216741_7325280107506578_1153082625683299430_n.jpg
  • 400355552_10159251408846901_3547119337250697864_n.jpg

Share

"My dad US Marines & Vietnam Vet"Tiffany Rose Proctor
"My husband served marines for 6 years and then went into the Army 20 years later."Tami Slauenwhite
"I served in the Army from 1994 to 2000. This is me in Kuwait 1998"Angel M Stephensen
"Me & My husband. Still currently serving"Jamie Marie Groesbeck
"My mom Navy Corpsman for 20 years, single mom, diagnosed with a brain tumor when I was 2. Strongest person I know."Bri Poull
"My grandson, Michael Ficklin. US Army"Teresa Southworth Robbins
"My spouse and I circa 2002. Both served in the United States Marine Corps."Tonya Hood
"My husband 20 years of service US Army National Guard"Mindy Condie
"My proud Marine.Michael R. Robbins, 1969 Tremonton, Ut"Teresa Southworth Robbins
"My son, still serving overseas today."Andy Palmer
"My husband, Matthew Dansie, U.S Navy"Summer Dansie
"My father, WW11, Francis K Kelley""Teresa Kelley Erickson
"My Dad Thomas N Gracy veitnam and Korea"Betty W Gracy Cook
"My dad, WW2"Andy Palmer
"My son Michael served in the USMC from 2015 to 2020"Angel M. Stephensen
"My son Andrew Jensen served on the Nimitz. US Navy."Mary Grace Jensen
"My dad was a green beret… 1969-1975. Army 19th Special Forces Then also in the 144th Evacuation Hospital from 1985-1990."Jeff Callister
"My Son USS KITTYHAWK C.V. 63 Proud Navy Mom"Peggy Fitzgerald
"My husband Erv Lathrop. 27 years in the United States Coast Guard!"Amie Lathrop
"My husband 2000-2020 USAF"Kayla Webster
"WWII VETERAN, Warren H Andersen. U.S. Marine Corp. South Pacific Theatre.My dad."Pixie Andersen Fotou
"My grandpa Lawrence Stott veteran from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War."Cammi Padilla
"This is my Father in Law Robert H Vipperman circa 1956"Denise Knighton
"My dad was drafted for World War II at age 17 while a junior in high school. Sent 5 months later to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in Europe. Thanks to all who serve!"Pat Tracy Huff
"My brother, my hero! Vietnam 1970-1971. Jerry Nielsen."Sue Nielsen Card
"Chad H. Sorensen Navy WWII pacific war, my Grandpa."Kelsey Johnson
"This is my Father Sherwood Knowley, who served in the US Navy and was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese bombed it, he was on the USS Raleigh"Kent Knowley
"My Uncle Joe. US Army, Vietnam. Passed away 2001."Chelsea Scott
"My brother Nelson L. Ramos, Desert Storm!"Myrna Ramos
"My father, Luis Ramos Murphy, Korean War"Myrna Ramos
"My son left, husband right.SrA Sanders (3 years), MSGT Sanders (23 years)USAF"Holly Sanders
"My dad who served during the Korean Conflict."Marcos Martinez
"Richard BōddyArmy Second Deployment Operation Iraqi Freedom."Christina Bocanegra-Boddy
"Daniel Vega 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division my son"Roman Vega
"Joseph W. Bordelon Jr. U.S. Army 295th Aviation Co. Hvy Hel Finthen Army Airfield Germany 2/72-6/74"Joseph Bordelon
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next