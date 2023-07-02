PHOTOS: Full Buck Supermoon shines bright in Utah skies
A big, beautiful full moon shined bright in the Utah skies Sunday night into Monday morning to welcome the month of July.
The "Full Buck" moon made its peak appearance just after 5:30 Monday morning, although you'll still be able to catch dazzling views Monday night.
In addition, the moon was a supermoon, meaning it was bigger and brighter than full moons normally appear.
Utah's Weather Authority sent in views from their neighborhoods as they looked to the skies to capture the beautiful moon.
"Drone snap of moonrise from Cascade Village."Photo by: Jason Yeaman "The end of a tree branch, gives the appearance that the moon is cracked." -MagnaPhoto by: Scott Taylor Antelope Island State ParkPhoto by: Kory Schofield "The moon will guide you through the night with her brightness, but she will always dwell in the darkness, in order to be seen." — Shannon L. Alder"Photo by: Fatima Nawabi "Moonrise over the Wasatch.2023-07-02. South Jordan, UT"Photo by: Bill Gerrard Photo by: Stacy Schiffner Tonights (Sunday) full moon.Photo by: Melissa Lue Wilkerson "July 2 beautiful cool moon with trees branches in Monticello Utah"Photo by: Kaylee Dalton "Beautiful night tonight. Look at that big ol' moon over Colorado."Photo by: Dawn Harper "An IPhone SE looking through an old Bushnell spotting scope."Photo by: Jennifer Diaz Buschkowsky