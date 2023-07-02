PHOTOS: Full Buck Supermoon shines bright in Utah skies

A big, beautiful full moon shined bright in the Utah skies Sunday night into Monday morning to welcome the month of July.

The "Full Buck" moon made its peak appearance just after 5:30 Monday morning, although you'll still be able to catch dazzling views Monday night.

In addition, the moon was a supermoon, meaning it was bigger and brighter than full moons normally appear.

Utah's Weather Authority sent in views from their neighborhoods as they looked to the skies to capture the beautiful moon.