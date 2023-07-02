Watch Now
PHOTOS: Full Buck Supermoon shines bright in Utah skies

A big, beautiful full moon shined bright in the Utah skies Sunday night into Monday morning to welcome the month of July.

The "Full Buck" moon made its peak appearance just after 5:30 Monday morning, although you'll still be able to catch dazzling views Monday night.

In addition, the moon was a supermoon, meaning it was bigger and brighter than full moons normally appear.

Utah's Weather Authority sent in views from their neighborhoods as they looked to the skies to capture the beautiful moon.

357102530_220688330880901_831968716590357951_n.jpg "Drone snap of moonrise from Cascade Village."Photo by: Jason Yeaman 358034913_10232557612423862_5357394663007318752_n (1).jpg "The end of a tree branch, gives the appearance that the moon is cracked." -MagnaPhoto by: Scott Taylor 357540318_10161254800503179_7834694578300926421_n.jpg Antelope Island State ParkPhoto by: Kory Schofield 357155988_10160701539951212_6264888493119187595_n.jpg "The moon will guide you through the night with her brightness, but she will always dwell in the darkness, in order to be seen." — Shannon L. Alder"Photo by: Fatima Nawabi 357455774_10230236228520491_2509156089547289551_n.jpg "Moonrise over the Wasatch.2023-07-02. South Jordan, UT"Photo by: Bill Gerrard 357737138_6719120058112112_7859294324213026596_n.jpg Photo by: Stacy Schiffner 357745661_10222448046141074_4497166690307355792_n.jpg Tonights (Sunday) full moon.Photo by: Melissa Lue Wilkerson 357079152_7109532995728006_185180873214024208_n.jpg "July 2 beautiful cool moon with trees branches in Monticello Utah"Photo by: Kaylee Dalton 347437650_10160734405903749_4461031375586242991_n.jpg "Beautiful night tonight. Look at that big ol' moon over Colorado."Photo by: Dawn Harper 357712952_10160480779900822_2885892424377345961_n.jpg "An IPhone SE looking through an old Bushnell spotting scope."Photo by: Jennifer Diaz Buschkowsky

