PHOTOS: Intense storm blankets Utah in snow

"Well this is gonna take a while." Mike Nelson

"This is the snow bank in my moms driveway in cache valley. She is only 5’3”." Annie Mae Young

"Tooele Bench’s is at 8” and it still coming down. Blowing snow more then anything but it’s big flakes. Roads are super slick. Drive safe if you have to go out." Brayden Jaquier

"7570 S 6630 W in West Jordan Maples Subdivision past mountain view corridor" Michael Lubicz

"What a magical morning here in West Valley City" Audrey Michael Forbush

"South Tooele. No measurement because I’m not going outside (second pic is from my neighbor) but just know, the garbage cans and camper had no snow on them when this started. Second pic she’s that the snow is even with the main landing of the porch which is up 2 or 3 steps from ground level. Stay home if you can today, and if you can’t, tell your boss to reevaluate and stay home anyways. It’s not worth it" Cory Jennings

"Herriman 5:15 a.m." Jennifer Mueser Bunker

"Up by the golf course in tooele this morning at 5 am" Anna Pearson

"In Midvale as of 4 am this morning, and still snowing" Tallie Nicole Hamblin

"Manti, just woke up to get ready for work. Not sure if we are going in. Cant do remote work as a cahier. But not sure I want to risk mine and my husband's lives either." Crys Knell

"Just taken NSL. Cold, windy and still snowing." Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo

"So beautiful! Farmington" Darla Harris Morrow

"Heber City, UT" Shambray Valdez

"Top 7:30pmBottom12:05amMurray" Janeen Murdock

"Kearns at 11:30 pm February 21, 2023. Well over 6” of snow and windy." Jeanie Platt Bowen

"Coming down hard in Murray!" Bill Malm

"Night nurse life" Zorintha Relph

"Still coming down good here in Magna" Sue Beaver

"West Valley, Barnsbury Side. Snow still falling." AnaH L. FaAmAsInO

"We got just a little bit of snow in West Jordan!!" Mike Gonzales

"Circled is a full sized trash can on my back patio. And it is still snowing. Southwest Tooele." Brian Walbeck

"Snow so far on the S/E side of Tooele." Erica Clements

"My house up by the golf course in tooele on the branches. I know we have more than a foot of snow but it is still coming down. All I know that the snow drifts." Anna Pearson

"Odin says it snowed." Brooke Funk

