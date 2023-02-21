Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Intense storm blankets Utah in snow

Photos from Utah's Weather Authority show the storm across Utah as much of the state is covered in snow.

To join the group and share your own photos, just search for the "Utah's Weather Authority" group on Facebook.

329983421_850385252604447_177172613784589362_n.jpg "Well this is gonna take a while."Photo by: Mike Nelson 332808795_3497192087235241_5489800183304409730_n.jpg "This is the snow bank in my moms driveway in cache valley. She is only 5’3”."Photo by: Annie Mae Young 332389629_919439202743019_559020712037971794_n.jpg "Tooele Bench’s is at 8” and it still coming down. Blowing snow more then anything but it’s big flakes. Roads are super slick. Drive safe if you have to go out."Photo by: Brayden Jaquier 332456503_561113185781431_6199293827669368476_n.jpg "7570 S 6630 W in West Jordan Maples Subdivision past mountain view corridor"Photo by: Michael Lubicz 332898030_8831924580213614_6642364284275034882_n.jpg "What a magical morning here in West Valley City"Photo by: Audrey Michael Forbush 332780174_609657257642096_6306112249322303748_n.jpg "South Tooele. No measurement because I’m not going outside (second pic is from my neighbor) but just know, the garbage cans and camper had no snow on them when this started. Second pic she’s that the snow is even with the main landing of the porch which is up 2 or 3 steps from ground level. Stay home if you can today, and if you can’t, tell your boss to reevaluate and stay home anyways. It’s not worth it"Photo by: Cory Jennings 332161907_956401928690376_6147646523831799335_n.jpg "Herriman 5:15 a.m."Photo by: Jennifer Mueser Bunker 332786645_595264045396572_8771796349197198059_n.jpg "Up by the golf course in tooele this morning at 5 am"Photo by: Anna Pearson 332809509_731404798590727_2646110910231327110_n.jpg "In Midvale as of 4 am this morning, and still snowing"Photo by: Tallie Nicole Hamblin 332776453_592564162389962_9079287241119056381_n.jpg "Manti, just woke up to get ready for work. Not sure if we are going in. Cant do remote work as a cahier. But not sure I want to risk mine and my husband's lives either."Photo by: Crys Knell 332721628_1248622419387962_6401059037317038209_n.jpg "Just taken NSL. Cold, windy and still snowing."Photo by: Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo 332522837_3387289401589342_3593699924723982812_n.jpg "So beautiful! Farmington"Photo by: Darla Harris Morrow 331797428_2417688568384977_47677897800618865_n.jpg "Heber City, UT"Photo by: Shambray Valdez 332389528_562005075893478_6299401352925877893_n.jpg "Top 7:30pmBottom12:05amMurray"Photo by: Janeen Murdock 332753734_692476395994219_5770807857265565992_n.jpg "Kearns at 11:30 pm February 21, 2023. Well over 6” of snow and windy."Photo by: Jeanie Platt Bowen 331410167_1252197182383504_6926980325420569958_n.jpg "Coming down hard in Murray!"Photo by: Bill Malm 332844662_2838952939568269_2278832495553048186_n.jpg "Night nurse life"Photo by: Zorintha Relph 332188833_918993392455483_736631738010705380_n.jpg "Still coming down good here in Magna"Photo by: Sue Beaver 332744535_631355675419677_5502556711010232284_n.jpg "West Valley, Barnsbury Side. Snow still falling."Photo by: AnaH L. FaAmAsInO 332138942_757648992387644_5064872810256921299_n.jpg "We got just a little bit of snow in West Jordan!!"Photo by: Mike Gonzales 332864269_1361538217962861_7411912446627367387_n.jpg "Circled is a full sized trash can on my back patio. And it is still snowing. Southwest Tooele."Photo by: Brian Walbeck 332564765_8878329185572877_884307960106083038_n.jpg "Snow so far on the S/E side of Tooele."Photo by: Erica Clements 332671727_938182230830082_5287898193273615105_n.jpg "My house up by the golf course in tooele on the branches. I know we have more than a foot of snow but it is still coming down. All I know that the snow drifts."Photo by: Anna Pearson 332239866_1574520996377983_1968431990171236244_n.jpg "Odin says it snowed."Photo by: Brooke Funk

PHOTOS: Intense storm blankets Utah in snow

close-gallery
  • 329983421_850385252604447_177172613784589362_n.jpg
  • 332808795_3497192087235241_5489800183304409730_n.jpg
  • 332389629_919439202743019_559020712037971794_n.jpg
  • 332456503_561113185781431_6199293827669368476_n.jpg
  • 332898030_8831924580213614_6642364284275034882_n.jpg
  • 332780174_609657257642096_6306112249322303748_n.jpg
  • 332161907_956401928690376_6147646523831799335_n.jpg
  • 332786645_595264045396572_8771796349197198059_n.jpg
  • 332809509_731404798590727_2646110910231327110_n.jpg
  • 332776453_592564162389962_9079287241119056381_n.jpg
  • 332721628_1248622419387962_6401059037317038209_n.jpg
  • 332522837_3387289401589342_3593699924723982812_n.jpg
  • 331797428_2417688568384977_47677897800618865_n.jpg
  • 332389528_562005075893478_6299401352925877893_n.jpg
  • 332753734_692476395994219_5770807857265565992_n.jpg
  • 331410167_1252197182383504_6926980325420569958_n.jpg
  • 332844662_2838952939568269_2278832495553048186_n.jpg
  • 332188833_918993392455483_736631738010705380_n.jpg
  • 332744535_631355675419677_5502556711010232284_n.jpg
  • 332138942_757648992387644_5064872810256921299_n.jpg
  • 332864269_1361538217962861_7411912446627367387_n.jpg
  • 332564765_8878329185572877_884307960106083038_n.jpg
  • 332671727_938182230830082_5287898193273615105_n.jpg
  • 332239866_1574520996377983_1968431990171236244_n.jpg

Share

"Well this is gonna take a while."Mike Nelson
"This is the snow bank in my moms driveway in cache valley. She is only 5’3”."Annie Mae Young
"Tooele Bench’s is at 8” and it still coming down. Blowing snow more then anything but it’s big flakes. Roads are super slick. Drive safe if you have to go out."Brayden Jaquier
"7570 S 6630 W in West Jordan Maples Subdivision past mountain view corridor"Michael Lubicz
"What a magical morning here in West Valley City"Audrey Michael Forbush
"South Tooele. No measurement because I’m not going outside (second pic is from my neighbor) but just know, the garbage cans and camper had no snow on them when this started. Second pic she’s that the snow is even with the main landing of the porch which is up 2 or 3 steps from ground level. Stay home if you can today, and if you can’t, tell your boss to reevaluate and stay home anyways. It’s not worth it"Cory Jennings
"Herriman 5:15 a.m."Jennifer Mueser Bunker
"Up by the golf course in tooele this morning at 5 am"Anna Pearson
"In Midvale as of 4 am this morning, and still snowing"Tallie Nicole Hamblin
"Manti, just woke up to get ready for work. Not sure if we are going in. Cant do remote work as a cahier. But not sure I want to risk mine and my husband's lives either."Crys Knell
"Just taken NSL. Cold, windy and still snowing."Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo
"So beautiful! Farmington"Darla Harris Morrow
"Heber City, UT"Shambray Valdez
"Top 7:30pmBottom12:05amMurray"Janeen Murdock
"Kearns at 11:30 pm February 21, 2023. Well over 6” of snow and windy."Jeanie Platt Bowen
"Coming down hard in Murray!"Bill Malm
"Night nurse life"Zorintha Relph
"Still coming down good here in Magna"Sue Beaver
"West Valley, Barnsbury Side. Snow still falling."AnaH L. FaAmAsInO
"We got just a little bit of snow in West Jordan!!"Mike Gonzales
"Circled is a full sized trash can on my back patio. And it is still snowing. Southwest Tooele."Brian Walbeck
"Snow so far on the S/E side of Tooele."Erica Clements
"My house up by the golf course in tooele on the branches. I know we have more than a foot of snow but it is still coming down. All I know that the snow drifts."Anna Pearson
"Odin says it snowed."Brooke Funk
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next