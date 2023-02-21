PHOTOS: Intense storm blankets Utah in snow
Photos from Utah's Weather Authority show the storm across Utah as much of the state is covered in snow.
"Well this is gonna take a while."Photo by: Mike Nelson "This is the snow bank in my moms driveway in cache valley. She is only 5’3”."Photo by: Annie Mae Young "Tooele Bench’s is at 8” and it still coming down. Blowing snow more then anything but it’s big flakes. Roads are super slick. Drive safe if you have to go out."Photo by: Brayden Jaquier "7570 S 6630 W in West Jordan Maples Subdivision past mountain view corridor"Photo by: Michael Lubicz "What a magical morning here in West Valley City"Photo by: Audrey Michael Forbush "South Tooele. No measurement because I’m not going outside (second pic is from my neighbor) but just know, the garbage cans and camper had no snow on them when this started. Second pic she’s that the snow is even with the main landing of the porch which is up 2 or 3 steps from ground level. Stay home if you can today, and if you can’t, tell your boss to reevaluate and stay home anyways. It’s not worth it"Photo by: Cory Jennings "Herriman 5:15 a.m."Photo by: Jennifer Mueser Bunker "Up by the golf course in tooele this morning at 5 am"Photo by: Anna Pearson "In Midvale as of 4 am this morning, and still snowing"Photo by: Tallie Nicole Hamblin "Manti, just woke up to get ready for work. Not sure if we are going in. Cant do remote work as a cahier. But not sure I want to risk mine and my husband's lives either."Photo by: Crys Knell "Just taken NSL. Cold, windy and still snowing."Photo by: Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo "So beautiful! Farmington"Photo by: Darla Harris Morrow "Heber City, UT"Photo by: Shambray Valdez "Top 7:30pmBottom12:05amMurray"Photo by: Janeen Murdock "Kearns at 11:30 pm February 21, 2023. Well over 6” of snow and windy."Photo by: Jeanie Platt Bowen "Coming down hard in Murray!"Photo by: Bill Malm "Night nurse life"Photo by: Zorintha Relph "Still coming down good here in Magna"Photo by: Sue Beaver "West Valley, Barnsbury Side. Snow still falling."Photo by: AnaH L. FaAmAsInO "We got just a little bit of snow in West Jordan!!"Photo by: Mike Gonzales "Circled is a full sized trash can on my back patio. And it is still snowing. Southwest Tooele."Photo by: Brian Walbeck "Snow so far on the S/E side of Tooele."Photo by: Erica Clements "My house up by the golf course in tooele on the branches. I know we have more than a foot of snow but it is still coming down. All I know that the snow drifts."Photo by: Anna Pearson "Odin says it snowed."Photo by: Brooke Funk