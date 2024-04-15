Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Layton temple nearly ready to open with public tours

532e6fe4aff311eeabe9eeeeac1e28aa290df120.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 07c3606bd73411eebbe0eeeeac1e9134f86344a0.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 02027219d73411ee81cbeeeeac1eba2642386002.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 02ef1c07d73411eeb666eeeeac1e4635f0782b52.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 05ae14fad73411eeace7eeeeac1e74968afdd274.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 01152be7d73411eea96beeeeac1e24feb817fbaa.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 0a7d9e68d73411eea96beeeeac1e30a8a265831e.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 53c817d7aff311eeb7d1eeeeac1ed4f79605e6a5.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints de94d8eff1dc11eeae1deeeeac1ebfd4d64f8607.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints d3a26b11f1dc11eebf04eeeeac1ef763478885bc.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fe48c57cd73311eebabaeeeeac1e9b0a000bae73.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 539c73f1aff311ee826aeeeeac1ef5b55ccf7d9a.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fcf850a8d73311ee8b03eeeeac1e521d2e69a7ba.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints f6a5347bd73311ee827eeeeeac1e45c8c79a7725.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ff417d61d73311ee9ebbeeeeac1e4fbb91e4bb5b.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 532e6fe4aff311eeabe9eeeeac1e28aa290df120.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ea4c447ef1dc11ee9d95eeeeac1e213d07f5dea7.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 521e3864aff311eeb2daeeeeac1e40fcdb93af22.jpeg Photo by: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

PHOTOS: Layton temple nearly ready to open with public tours

close-gallery
  • 532e6fe4aff311eeabe9eeeeac1e28aa290df120.jpeg
  • 07c3606bd73411eebbe0eeeeac1e9134f86344a0.jpeg
  • 02027219d73411ee81cbeeeeac1eba2642386002.jpeg
  • 02ef1c07d73411eeb666eeeeac1e4635f0782b52.jpeg
  • 05ae14fad73411eeace7eeeeac1e74968afdd274.jpeg
  • 01152be7d73411eea96beeeeac1e24feb817fbaa.jpeg
  • 0a7d9e68d73411eea96beeeeac1e30a8a265831e.jpeg
  • 53c817d7aff311eeb7d1eeeeac1ed4f79605e6a5.jpeg
  • de94d8eff1dc11eeae1deeeeac1ebfd4d64f8607.jpeg
  • d3a26b11f1dc11eebf04eeeeac1ef763478885bc.jpeg
  • fe48c57cd73311eebabaeeeeac1e9b0a000bae73.jpeg
  • 539c73f1aff311ee826aeeeeac1ef5b55ccf7d9a.jpeg
  • fcf850a8d73311ee8b03eeeeac1e521d2e69a7ba.jpeg
  • f6a5347bd73311ee827eeeeeac1e45c8c79a7725.jpeg
  • ff417d61d73311ee9ebbeeeeac1e4fbb91e4bb5b.jpeg
  • 532e6fe4aff311eeabe9eeeeac1e28aa290df120.jpeg
  • ea4c447ef1dc11ee9d95eeeeac1e213d07f5dea7.jpeg
  • 521e3864aff311eeb2daeeeeac1e40fcdb93af22.jpeg

Share

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next