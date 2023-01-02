PHOTOS: New Year's Day storm sweeps Utah with heavy snow

Share Facebook

"Main Street in Park City New Year's Eve" Charles Uibel

"Large flakes of snow finally fell after a whole day of rain this afternoon near Cedar City in Southern Utah." Shelly K. Lambing

"Our deck, in Tollgate Canyon." Jana Lee Pouget

"After multiple plowings throughout the day, this is in Riverton, tonight. And, it's still coming down! Photo by my wife." Norman Wolf

"Taken just before 5pm today in south tooele. Sticky snow weighing everything down." Cory Jennings

"We got more than 5 inches here on the South end of Tooele." Don Cavender

"The Yurt at Solitude Mountain Resort" Dennis Hovet

"Excited to see what winter has wrought!" (from Pleasant Grove) Steve Holbrook

"Quite the storm rolling through Utah tonight. Taken in Lehi." Shanna L. Christensen

"At this rate we won't be able to get the Christmas decorations out of the yard until Spring. #frozeninsandy" Julie Dahl Slack

"January 1 beautiful snow in Monticello Utah" Kaylee Dalton

"Close to 2 1/2 feet up here in Huntsville" Cary Turner

"It's a Marshmallow World in the Winter. Today's snowfall." (from Riverton) Mckell Danise

"Close to 2 feet in Kamas" Cory Williamson

"Happy New Year Herriman/Riverton!" Paul Te Prieto

"Bear lake Utah" Tim Holdaway

"Snow on Riverton. Happy New Year everyone!" Rick Carter

Views from East Sandy Jaime Zenger

In Heber City Deborah Kooring

"Our driveway in Heber" Shawntelle Holmes Gale

"Happy New Year [from] Midway, Utah" Brenda Berrett Svendsen

