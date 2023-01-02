Watch Now
PHOTOS: New Year's Day storm sweeps Utah with heavy snow

2023 got off to a stormy start with some serious snow sweeping across Utah. Utah's Weather Authority shared how the snow looked in their neighborhoods.

323437005_894951054839486_1026538177228324262_n.jpg "Main Street in Park City New Year's Eve"Photo by: Charles Uibel 323328185_880730986288103_3299548581823888396_n.jpg "Large flakes of snow finally fell after a whole day of rain this afternoon near Cedar City in Southern Utah."Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing 322386026_573981437881534_1631203664141533657_n.jpg "Our deck, in Tollgate Canyon."Photo by: Jana Lee Pouget 322116657_1483047815517139_894039148208440203_n.jpg "After multiple plowings throughout the day, this is in Riverton, tonight. And, it's still coming down! Photo by my wife."Photo by: Norman Wolf 323061134_1133404604046539_7415585909693588804_n.jpg "Taken just before 5pm today in south tooele. Sticky snow weighing everything down."Photo by: Cory Jennings 323134353_5135767213193395_4727707831301292895_n.jpg "We got more than 5 inches here on the South end of Tooele."Photo by: Don Cavender 323556809_5820344174724887_8514406335124430364_n.jpg "The Yurt at Solitude Mountain Resort"Photo by: Dennis Hovet 323688488_532626188810219_3760104103549341391_n.jpg "Excited to see what winter has wrought!" (from Pleasant Grove)Photo by: Steve Holbrook 323146880_1316036299158994_8418985029732793091_n.jpg "Quite the storm rolling through Utah tonight. Taken in Lehi."Photo by: Shanna L. Christensen 322250660_481805457470217_2108734756970205017_n.jpg "At this rate we won't be able to get the Christmas decorations out of the yard until Spring. #frozeninsandy"Photo by: Julie Dahl Slack 323622357_1236248357274246_8879018462215242924_n.jpg "January 1 beautiful snow in Monticello Utah"Photo by: Kaylee Dalton 323557851_566070851696034_6037271426201201167_n.jpg "Close to 2 1/2 feet up here in Huntsville"Photo by: Cary Turner 323433839_846934229890546_4474197079593152_n.jpg "It's a Marshmallow World in the Winter. Today's snowfall." (from Riverton)Photo by: Mckell Danise 321665612_1906249859717798_5787986082478353788_n.jpg "Close to 2 feet in Kamas"Photo by: Cory Williamson 323768743_712257337273927_3005389242639258906_n.jpg "Happy New Year Herriman/Riverton!"Photo by: Paul Te Prieto 322713526_2283797705132885_1542573211434501674_n.jpg "Bear lake Utah"Photo by: Tim Holdaway 321750453_692140405781214_7187903218725049007_n.jpg "Snow on Riverton. Happy New Year everyone!"Photo by: Rick Carter 323579872_1385641668931346_2932379533052733486_n.jpg Views from East SandyPhoto by: Jaime Zenger 323624157_1201724390446800_5428904505460230901_n.jpg In Heber CityPhoto by: Deborah Kooring 323621898_544405530740203_9186903579291696604_n.jpg "Our driveway in Heber"Photo by: Shawntelle Holmes Gale 321993207_864244988031428_7412677829826308264_n.jpg "Happy New Year [from] Midway, Utah"Photo by: Brenda Berrett Svendsen

"Main Street in Park City New Year's Eve"Charles Uibel
"Large flakes of snow finally fell after a whole day of rain this afternoon near Cedar City in Southern Utah."Shelly K. Lambing
"Our deck, in Tollgate Canyon."Jana Lee Pouget
"After multiple plowings throughout the day, this is in Riverton, tonight. And, it's still coming down! Photo by my wife."Norman Wolf
"Taken just before 5pm today in south tooele. Sticky snow weighing everything down."Cory Jennings
"We got more than 5 inches here on the South end of Tooele."Don Cavender
"The Yurt at Solitude Mountain Resort"Dennis Hovet
"Excited to see what winter has wrought!" (from Pleasant Grove)Steve Holbrook
"Quite the storm rolling through Utah tonight. Taken in Lehi."Shanna L. Christensen
"At this rate we won't be able to get the Christmas decorations out of the yard until Spring. #frozeninsandy"Julie Dahl Slack
"January 1 beautiful snow in Monticello Utah"Kaylee Dalton
"Close to 2 1/2 feet up here in Huntsville"Cary Turner
"It's a Marshmallow World in the Winter. Today's snowfall." (from Riverton)Mckell Danise
"Close to 2 feet in Kamas"Cory Williamson
"Happy New Year Herriman/Riverton!"Paul Te Prieto
"Bear lake Utah"Tim Holdaway
"Snow on Riverton. Happy New Year everyone!"Rick Carter
Views from East SandyJaime Zenger
In Heber CityDeborah Kooring
"Our driveway in Heber"Shawntelle Holmes Gale
"Happy New Year [from] Midway, Utah"Brenda Berrett Svendsen
