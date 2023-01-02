PHOTOS: New Year's Day storm sweeps Utah with heavy snow
2023 got off to a stormy start with some serious snow sweeping across Utah. Utah's Weather Authority shared how the snow looked in their neighborhoods.
"Main Street in Park City New Year's Eve"Photo by: Charles Uibel "Large flakes of snow finally fell after a whole day of rain this afternoon near Cedar City in Southern Utah."Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing "Our deck, in Tollgate Canyon."Photo by: Jana Lee Pouget "After multiple plowings throughout the day, this is in Riverton, tonight. And, it's still coming down! Photo by my wife."Photo by: Norman Wolf "Taken just before 5pm today in south tooele. Sticky snow weighing everything down."Photo by: Cory Jennings "We got more than 5 inches here on the South end of Tooele."Photo by: Don Cavender "The Yurt at Solitude Mountain Resort"Photo by: Dennis Hovet "Excited to see what winter has wrought!" (from Pleasant Grove)Photo by: Steve Holbrook "Quite the storm rolling through Utah tonight. Taken in Lehi."Photo by: Shanna L. Christensen "At this rate we won't be able to get the Christmas decorations out of the yard until Spring. #frozeninsandy"Photo by: Julie Dahl Slack "January 1 beautiful snow in Monticello Utah"Photo by: Kaylee Dalton "Close to 2 1/2 feet up here in Huntsville"Photo by: Cary Turner "It's a Marshmallow World in the Winter. Today's snowfall." (from Riverton)Photo by: Mckell Danise "Close to 2 feet in Kamas"Photo by: Cory Williamson "Happy New Year Herriman/Riverton!"Photo by: Paul Te Prieto "Bear lake Utah"Photo by: Tim Holdaway "Snow on Riverton. Happy New Year everyone!"Photo by: Rick Carter Views from East SandyPhoto by: Jaime Zenger In Heber CityPhoto by: Deborah Kooring "Our driveway in Heber"Photo by: Shawntelle Holmes Gale "Happy New Year [from] Midway, Utah"Photo by: Brenda Berrett Svendsen