PHOTOS: Perseid meteor shower delivers stellar views to Utah

The Perseid meteor shower comes around once a year and the peak happened this weekend. Utah's Weather Authority and FOX 13 News viewers grabbed their cameras and headed out to dark sky areas across the state to capture the out-of-this-world views.

367437195_6917948654922285_776479512957802422_n.jpg "Was out by knolls to get away from the light pollution, Got a few pics of the meteor shower but this was the only bright one!"Photo by: Chris Mullins 367453303_2305878402932166_4235946162497969398_n.jpg "It's been quite a long time since I've attempted a Milky Way shot but I think it turned out ok also i didn't want to stay up till 2 pm for the main meteor shower but I was lucky enough to catch a few anyway. Strawberry Reservoir."Photo by: Kim Kowallis 366075135_10161222470170152_1424861965525090104_n.jpg "We spent the night and early morning trying to capture the Perseid meteor shower. We seen many more than we actually captured and it was a very fun experience!"Photo by: Luz Hernandez 366011790_10161222470260152_4149026574220432428_n.jpg Photo by: Luz Hernandez 366359255_10161222470225152_7201111717930242439_n.jpg Photo by: Luz Hernandez 365987449_10161222470340152_141518721435457163_n.jpg Photo by: Luz Hernandez 366702627_10161222470365152_2150128493237162953_n.jpg Photo by: Luz Hernandez 367452865_10160998022417463_8459727452826022530_n.jpg "I got two shots last night. This one was the hardest. The biggest problem photographing an old guy in a night shot is getting him to stay perched on the rock for 20 seconds and not fall off."Photo by: Ellen Kowallis

"Was out by knolls to get away from the light pollution, Got a few pics of the meteor shower but this was the only bright one!"Chris Mullins
"It's been quite a long time since I've attempted a Milky Way shot but I think it turned out ok also i didn't want to stay up till 2 pm for the main meteor shower but I was lucky enough to catch a few anyway. Strawberry Reservoir."Kim Kowallis
"We spent the night and early morning trying to capture the Perseid meteor shower. We seen many more than we actually captured and it was a very fun experience!"Luz Hernandez
"I got two shots last night. This one was the hardest. The biggest problem photographing an old guy in a night shot is getting him to stay perched on the rock for 20 seconds and not fall off."Ellen Kowallis
