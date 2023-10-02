Watch Now
PHOTOS: Snow spotted on Utah mountains to welcome October

It's only October 2 but snow falling in Utah mountain areas is reminding us all that much colder days are ahead!

snow solitude.PNG Photo by: Solitude Mountain Resort live camera 385774602_6687107951410620_3583454574150055660_n.jpg "Taken from rooftop in Orem Mon Oct 2, 2023"Photo by: Kevin Hehl 384999479_6687107961410619_3250179400620556216_n.jpg "Taken from rooftop in Orem Mon Oct 2, 2023"Photo by: Kevin Hehl 385031003_10228404043120423_4560794213788525504_n (1).jpg Photo by: Clyde Williams 384463379_10223993554805991_3858241231045645689_n (1).jpg "Skiff of snow in the Pine Valley mountains near St. George!"Photo by: Pat Anderson 385248770_6787377401301018_2071164167091048380_n (1).jpg "Morning dusting of snow on the Pine Valley Mountains above New Harmony."Photo by: Pat Wall 384799892_10231709828869578_6935328555873257899_n (1).jpg "Why - it's barely October and already the snow is back"Photo by: Carli Munford snowbird view.PNG Photo by: Snowbird live camera 386237559_7504841546197890_184191417677287644_n.jpg "Park city..Canyons ski resort area"Photo by: Chad Miller

