PHOTOS: Snow spotted on Utah mountains to welcome October
It's only October 2 but snow falling in Utah mountain areas is reminding us all that much colder days are ahead!
Photo by: Solitude Mountain Resort live camera "Taken from rooftop in Orem Mon Oct 2, 2023"Photo by: Kevin Hehl "Taken from rooftop in Orem Mon Oct 2, 2023"Photo by: Kevin Hehl Photo by: Clyde Williams "Skiff of snow in the Pine Valley mountains near St. George!"Photo by: Pat Anderson "Morning dusting of snow on the Pine Valley Mountains above New Harmony."Photo by: Pat Wall "Why - it's barely October and already the snow is back"Photo by: Carli Munford Photo by: Snowbird live camera "Park city..Canyons ski resort area"Photo by: Chad Miller