PHOTOS: Snow spotted on Utah mountains to welcome October

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Solitude Mountain Resort live camera

"Taken from rooftop in Orem Mon Oct 2, 2023" Kevin Hehl

"Taken from rooftop in Orem Mon Oct 2, 2023" Kevin Hehl

Clyde Williams

"Skiff of snow in the Pine Valley mountains near St. George!" Pat Anderson

"Morning dusting of snow on the Pine Valley Mountains above New Harmony." Pat Wall

"Why - it's barely October and already the snow is back" Carli Munford

Snowbird live camera

"Park city..Canyons ski resort area" Chad Miller

Prev 1 / Ad Next