PHOTOS: Snow storm brings wintery views to Utah
A winter storm swept Utah over the last 48 hours and even though it created quite a headache on the roads, it brought some gorgeous winter views to many areas of the state. Share your photos with us by joining the "Utah's Weather Authority" group on Facebook.
Quite a fresh look Tuesday morning at the FOX 13 News Studio!Photo by: Melanie Porter Still snowing in Green River, Wyoming!Photo by: Ma Mares It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! From This is The Place Heritage ParkPhoto by: Brandon Marshall Small break from the storm Monday evening in Murray!Photo by: Janeen Murdock Picture perfect view from Mount Olympus Monday afternoonPhoto by: Nicole Perry Ominous sky ahead looking West in Tooele Grantsville Monday afternoonPhoto by: Angie Searle-Campbell Quite the view Monday afternoon in Neola!Photo by: Sherry Yancey Is this how ice cream is made? Great look from Cedar City Monday morningPhoto by: Dirk J Lamoreaux Got about 2 inches of snow in HurricanePhoto by: Jon Walker