PHOTOS: Snow storm brings wintery views to Utah

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Quite a fresh look Tuesday morning at the FOX 13 News Studio! Melanie Porter

Still snowing in Green River, Wyoming! Ma Mares

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! From This is The Place Heritage Park Brandon Marshall

Small break from the storm Monday evening in Murray! Janeen Murdock

Picture perfect view from Mount Olympus Monday afternoon Nicole Perry

Ominous sky ahead looking West in Tooele Grantsville Monday afternoon Angie Searle-Campbell

Quite the view Monday afternoon in Neola! Sherry Yancey

Is this how ice cream is made? Great look from Cedar City Monday morning Dirk J Lamoreaux

Got about 2 inches of snow in Hurricane Jon Walker

Prev 1 / Ad Next