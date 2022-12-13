Watch Now
PHOTOS: Snow storm brings wintery views to Utah

A winter storm swept Utah over the last 48 hours and even though it created quite a headache on the roads, it brought some gorgeous winter views to many areas of the state. Share your photos with us by joining the "Utah's Weather Authority" group on Facebook.

319042622_547146567426999_8060196418965686551_n.jpg Quite a fresh look Tuesday morning at the FOX 13 News Studio!Photo by: Melanie Porter 319495438_2501039896705114_5479623051516994753_n.jpg Still snowing in Green River, Wyoming!Photo by: Ma Mares 319558237_3350706405145509_1728650474362100303_n.jpg It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! From This is The Place Heritage ParkPhoto by: Brandon Marshall 318795428_520855700095091_6079651649739083424_n.jpg Small break from the storm Monday evening in Murray!Photo by: Janeen Murdock 319518013_588210393113384_8149067221381190949_n (1).jpg Picture perfect view from Mount Olympus Monday afternoonPhoto by: Nicole Perry 318972434_6144504555568823_4056859658009768934_n.jpg Ominous sky ahead looking West in Tooele Grantsville Monday afternoonPhoto by: Angie Searle-Campbell 319513916_2179286172264066_967598383472093153_n.jpg Quite the view Monday afternoon in Neola!Photo by: Sherry Yancey 319316267_10228850242183812_2938381179159700477_n.jpg Is this how ice cream is made? Great look from Cedar City Monday morningPhoto by: Dirk J Lamoreaux 316870139_876743140024987_7853455695985842235_n.jpg Got about 2 inches of snow in HurricanePhoto by: Jon Walker

