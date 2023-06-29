PHOTOS: Strange looking cloud spans across the northern Utah sky
It's not every day when a single cloud catches the eye of hundreds of Utahns spread across many cities.
Today was one of those rare days when it seemed everyone's eyes were on the sky and cameras were pointed upwards to capture quite a spectacular sight.
A mushroom, a flower, a fan, and an "exploding popcorn bucket," are all things people described the spectacular cloud to look like.
Take a look at some of the photos Utah's Weather Authority captures of the peculiar cloud.
So many beautiful clouds across the valley this afternoon.Photo by: Jason Yeaman On Hill AFBPhoto by: Joe Hodges Today's sky in Kamas started to put on quite the show!Photo by: Kathy Harnett From Woods Cross.Photo by: Helen Adams "I too was able to catch this beauty in Taylorsville today.. gorgeous"Photo by: Mary Woodward "North salt lake city"Photo by: Randy Riss "We have had the most interesting clouds this year"Photo by: Chris Herrmann "These clouds today are amazing. This covers up a good chunk of Utah County. Impressive!"Photo by: JakeandStacey Whimpey Photo by: Steve Wise "The roundest cloud ever"Photo by: Steve Wise "Pretty clouds for the cloud lovers.Layton."Photo by: Jason Yeaman "Another strange looking cloud…taken from the Payson area, looking north."Photo by: Brian Edwards "Awesome cloud formation out in Tooele"Photo by: Kymberlee May Sackett Photo by: Mekala Mathis "Pretty crazy looking, eh?"Photo by: Matthew Rambo "Beautiful storm poping up over the southwest part of the valley"Photo by: Chris Haight Photo by: Heather Clegg Barlow Photo by: Stephanie Robinson "Cool cloud formation over the mountains in South Riverton."Photo by: Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo "@ work near the airport looking East over Bountiful"Photo by: Denys Müller