Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Strange looking cloud spans across the northern Utah sky

It's not every day when a single cloud catches the eye of hundreds of Utahns spread across many cities.

Today was one of those rare days when it seemed everyone's eyes were on the sky and cameras were pointed upwards to capture quite a spectacular sight.

A mushroom, a flower, a fan, and an "exploding popcorn bucket," are all things people described the spectacular cloud to look like.

Take a look at some of the photos Utah's Weather Authority captures of the peculiar cloud.

356812541_218572887759112_8576768520935137450_n (1).jpg So many beautiful clouds across the valley this afternoon.Photo by: Jason Yeaman 357139925_7056736327686083_3142091460974429851_n.jpg On Hill AFBPhoto by: Joe Hodges 347281497_10228587635946500_3312761402930064126_n.jpg Today's sky in Kamas started to put on quite the show!Photo by: Kathy Harnett 356876493_6968760266485866_8132688409290390757_n (1).jpg From Woods Cross.Photo by: Helen Adams 356837600_10222557464476652_4510687333147410145_n (1).jpg "I too was able to catch this beauty in Taylorsville today.. gorgeous"Photo by: Mary Woodward 357019688_10230734355373404_5038356512730669501_n.jpg "North salt lake city"Photo by: Randy Riss 357116983_6164441390342132_4746101639858994485_n.jpg "We have had the most interesting clouds this year"Photo by: Chris Herrmann 357058808_1418771638902886_2251804397386077451_n.jpg "These clouds today are amazing. This covers up a good chunk of Utah County. Impressive!"Photo by: JakeandStacey Whimpey 356247759_7027079013973111_1424377608420915854_n.jpg Photo by: Steve Wise 356207717_7027072437307102_5282090683865974931_n.jpg "The roundest cloud ever"Photo by: Steve Wise 357065147_218561097760291_5322240808291919926_n (1).jpg "Pretty clouds for the cloud lovers.Layton."Photo by: Jason Yeaman 353459816_10225517933228068_6765888638263290341_n.jpg "Another strange looking cloud…taken from the Payson area, looking north."Photo by: Brian Edwards 356691132_10210831524860060_3383550079813650255_n.jpg "Awesome cloud formation out in Tooele"Photo by: Kymberlee May Sackett 348661688_9874536152564219_7528760263136571545_n.jpg Photo by: Mekala Mathis 356848637_10227788394322676_2084969646159081652_n.jpg "Pretty crazy looking, eh?"Photo by: Matthew Rambo 356652199_10231407374706471_7976934451440637433_n.jpg "Beautiful storm poping up over the southwest part of the valley"Photo by: Chris Haight 357551583_3445008515746948_422128806493111507_n (1).jpg Photo by: Heather Clegg Barlow 20230629_131004.jpg Photo by: Stephanie Robinson 356918969_7172168256145619_2555652124731675389_n.jpg "Cool cloud formation over the mountains in South Riverton."Photo by: Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo 357012346_6647523581934910_3036351543783585566_n.jpg "@ work near the airport looking East over Bountiful"Photo by: Denys Müller

PHOTOS: Strange looking cloud spans across the northern Utah sky

close-gallery
  • 356812541_218572887759112_8576768520935137450_n (1).jpg
  • 357139925_7056736327686083_3142091460974429851_n.jpg
  • 347281497_10228587635946500_3312761402930064126_n.jpg
  • 356876493_6968760266485866_8132688409290390757_n (1).jpg
  • 356837600_10222557464476652_4510687333147410145_n (1).jpg
  • 357019688_10230734355373404_5038356512730669501_n.jpg
  • 357116983_6164441390342132_4746101639858994485_n.jpg
  • 357058808_1418771638902886_2251804397386077451_n.jpg
  • 356247759_7027079013973111_1424377608420915854_n.jpg
  • 356207717_7027072437307102_5282090683865974931_n.jpg
  • 357065147_218561097760291_5322240808291919926_n (1).jpg
  • 353459816_10225517933228068_6765888638263290341_n.jpg
  • 356691132_10210831524860060_3383550079813650255_n.jpg
  • 348661688_9874536152564219_7528760263136571545_n.jpg
  • 356848637_10227788394322676_2084969646159081652_n.jpg
  • 356652199_10231407374706471_7976934451440637433_n.jpg
  • 357551583_3445008515746948_422128806493111507_n (1).jpg
  • 20230629_131004.jpg
  • 356918969_7172168256145619_2555652124731675389_n.jpg
  • 357012346_6647523581934910_3036351543783585566_n.jpg

Share

So many beautiful clouds across the valley this afternoon.Jason Yeaman
On Hill AFBJoe Hodges
Today's sky in Kamas started to put on quite the show!Kathy Harnett
From Woods Cross.Helen Adams
"I too was able to catch this beauty in Taylorsville today.. gorgeous"Mary Woodward
"North salt lake city"Randy Riss
"We have had the most interesting clouds this year"Chris Herrmann
"These clouds today are amazing. This covers up a good chunk of Utah County. Impressive!"JakeandStacey Whimpey
Steve Wise
"The roundest cloud ever"Steve Wise
"Pretty clouds for the cloud lovers.Layton."Jason Yeaman
"Another strange looking cloud…taken from the Payson area, looking north."Brian Edwards
"Awesome cloud formation out in Tooele"Kymberlee May Sackett
Mekala Mathis
"Pretty crazy looking, eh?"Matthew Rambo
"Beautiful storm poping up over the southwest part of the valley"Chris Haight
Heather Clegg Barlow
Stephanie Robinson
"Cool cloud formation over the mountains in South Riverton."Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo
"@ work near the airport looking East over Bountiful"Denys Müller
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next