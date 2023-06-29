PHOTOS: Strange looking cloud spans across the northern Utah sky

It's not every day when a single cloud catches the eye of hundreds of Utahns spread across many cities.

Today was one of those rare days when it seemed everyone's eyes were on the sky and cameras were pointed upwards to capture quite a spectacular sight.

A mushroom, a flower, a fan, and an "exploding popcorn bucket," are all things people described the spectacular cloud to look like.

Take a look at some of the photos Utah's Weather Authority captures of the peculiar cloud.