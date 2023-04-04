PHOTOS: Utah digs out of more snow during never-ending winter

Share Facebook

"Good morning Cottonwood Heights" Sarah Jeremenko

"I don't think we're going to be using the patio today...- Cottonwood Heights" Josiah Barlow

Huntsville Cary Turner

"Good snow day" Shan Di Stringfellow

"In West Jordan this morning. This is nuts in April!" Jen Anderson Christiansen

"Last big storm my Durango looked like it was melting, this storm it looks like a cargo van West Jordan" Michelle Burton Bennett

"Hello from Manila" James Ruth Pettit

Debbie Orr

Skylar Young

"There's a cabin in there somewhere. Causey Estates." Sheri Hardy

"It's beginning to look like... Spring Break??" Nikki Anne Schmutz

Murray, UT Tessa G. Henri

"Riverton, Utah Tuesday morning, ugh!!" Kathleen Turkington Dansie

"Almost 12" of powdered sunshine in Draper.I love springtime in Utah." Bob Sheehy

"Good morning Herriman/Riverton..Well, I was going to take the Plow off yesterday but decided to wait. Definitely has been a weird Snow Record Breaking year. Last year it was a typical 70* Spring golf in the valley, ski in the mountains weather. Definitely did not expect to shovel snow this morning at 5 am before heading out to work. “Winter the Sequel” . I’m ready for Spring. Stay Safe!!" Paul Te Prieto

"Daybreak 8”" Karen Newman Bsumek

"Happy SprinterGot up to 3-4 show drift banks and the front door blocked by snow." Melissa Elmore

"Even the snow plows are having a hard time at 6500 S. and Mountain View" Jon Rowan

"Nephi - can y'all pray for summer,instead of snow & water?!" Amy Skinner

"This morning in Manila. Car is buried" "Jane Foucault"

"View from my porch in silver creek in park city" LuAnn Hayes Lukenbach

