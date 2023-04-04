PHOTOS: Utah digs out of more snow during never-ending winter

Watch Now
It's April 4. The perfect day to dig out of another intense winter snowstorm right? As many Utahns are once again strapping on their snow boots and grabbing a shovel to clean up more snow, Utah's Weather Authority shows us how things look in neighborhoods across the state.

339324151_191660596962922_7317157308809088263_n.jpg "Good morning Cottonwood Heights"Photo by: Sarah Jeremenko 339784774_1240875340155671_1074344328099425089_n.jpg "I don't think we're going to be using the patio today...- Cottonwood Heights"Photo by: Josiah Barlow 339814903_136666242700471_8612967217250844503_n.jpg HuntsvillePhoto by: Cary Turner 339811482_623679589773725_5010471898607623831_n.jpg "Good snow day"Photo by: Shan Di Stringfellow 336172365_529293539277977_769720675495813109_n.jpg "In West Jordan this morning. This is nuts in April!"Photo by: Jen Anderson Christiansen 339413152_763541408539581_6080013570958519120_n.jpg "Last big storm my Durango looked like it was melting, this storm it looks like a cargo van West Jordan"Photo by: Michelle Burton Bennett 339789106_2396479377186631_906947885824247175_n.jpg "Hello from Manila"Photo by: James Ruth Pettit 339800040_695844845673496_669081131527712994_n.jpg Photo by: Debbie Orr 339801364_1453048288775471_3579982702188691241_n.jpg Photo by: Skylar Young 339734561_1302681406949067_1768301848855096763_n.jpg "There's a cabin in there somewhere. Causey Estates."Photo by: Sheri Hardy 339747737_926247405250431_2920956005647079434_n.jpg "It's beginning to look like... Spring Break??"Photo by: Nikki Anne Schmutz 339738148_250722460692198_8662002880505865891_n.jpg Murray, UTPhoto by: Tessa G. Henri 339778685_169381779322022_7743877874191274711_n.jpg "Riverton, Utah Tuesday morning, ugh!!"Photo by: Kathleen Turkington Dansie 339801643_625909072687836_8576487936179496901_n.jpg "Almost 12" of powdered sunshine in Draper.I love springtime in Utah."Photo by: Bob Sheehy 339805987_899076637993258_7198628958628138296_n.jpg "Good morning Herriman/Riverton..Well, I was going to take the Plow off yesterday but decided to wait. Definitely has been a weird Snow Record Breaking year. Last year it was a typical 70* Spring golf in the valley, ski in the mountains weather. Definitely did not expect to shovel snow this morning at 5 am before heading out to work. “Winter the Sequel” . I’m ready for Spring. Stay Safe!!"Photo by: Paul Te Prieto 339914561_234012189105895_7921729935591772281_n.jpg "Daybreak 8”"Photo by: Karen Newman Bsumek 339152296_215073261118952_1023876604615045629_n.jpg "Happy SprinterGot up to 3-4 show drift banks and the front door blocked by snow."Photo by: Melissa Elmore 338969075_696862648897187_3089190285361131998_n.jpg "Even the snow plows are having a hard time at 6500 S. and Mountain View"Photo by: Jon Rowan 339739543_251139307252604_6286584948734502153_n.jpg "Nephi - can y'all pray for summer,instead of snow & water?!"Photo by: Amy Skinner 339606598_1322353535015546_9000925757596849635_n.jpg "This morning in Manila. Car is buried"Photo by: "Jane Foucault" 339735546_1976879065997654_6601992147340357870_n.jpg "View from my porch in silver creek in park city"Photo by: LuAnn Hayes Lukenbach

"Good morning Cottonwood Heights"Sarah Jeremenko
"I don't think we're going to be using the patio today...- Cottonwood Heights"Josiah Barlow
HuntsvilleCary Turner
"Good snow day"Shan Di Stringfellow
"In West Jordan this morning. This is nuts in April!"Jen Anderson Christiansen
"Last big storm my Durango looked like it was melting, this storm it looks like a cargo van West Jordan"Michelle Burton Bennett
"Hello from Manila"James Ruth Pettit
Debbie Orr
Skylar Young
"There's a cabin in there somewhere. Causey Estates."Sheri Hardy
"It's beginning to look like... Spring Break??"Nikki Anne Schmutz
Murray, UTTessa G. Henri
"Riverton, Utah Tuesday morning, ugh!!"Kathleen Turkington Dansie
"Almost 12" of powdered sunshine in Draper.I love springtime in Utah."Bob Sheehy
"Good morning Herriman/Riverton..Well, I was going to take the Plow off yesterday but decided to wait. Definitely has been a weird Snow Record Breaking year. Last year it was a typical 70* Spring golf in the valley, ski in the mountains weather. Definitely did not expect to shovel snow this morning at 5 am before heading out to work. “Winter the Sequel” . I’m ready for Spring. Stay Safe!!"Paul Te Prieto
"Daybreak 8”"Karen Newman Bsumek
"Happy SprinterGot up to 3-4 show drift banks and the front door blocked by snow."Melissa Elmore
"Even the snow plows are having a hard time at 6500 S. and Mountain View"Jon Rowan
"Nephi - can y'all pray for summer,instead of snow & water?!"Amy Skinner
"This morning in Manila. Car is buried""Jane Foucault"
"View from my porch in silver creek in park city"LuAnn Hayes Lukenbach
