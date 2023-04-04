PHOTOS: Utah digs out of more snow during never-ending winter
It's April 4. The perfect day to dig out of another intense winter snowstorm right? As many Utahns are once again strapping on their snow boots and grabbing a shovel to clean up more snow, Utah's Weather Authority shows us how things look in neighborhoods across the state.
"Good morning Cottonwood Heights"Photo by: Sarah Jeremenko "I don't think we're going to be using the patio today...- Cottonwood Heights"Photo by: Josiah Barlow HuntsvillePhoto by: Cary Turner "Good snow day"Photo by: Shan Di Stringfellow "In West Jordan this morning. This is nuts in April!"Photo by: Jen Anderson Christiansen "Last big storm my Durango looked like it was melting, this storm it looks like a cargo van West Jordan"Photo by: Michelle Burton Bennett "Hello from Manila"Photo by: James Ruth Pettit Photo by: Debbie Orr Photo by: Skylar Young "There's a cabin in there somewhere. Causey Estates."Photo by: Sheri Hardy "It's beginning to look like... Spring Break??"Photo by: Nikki Anne Schmutz Murray, UTPhoto by: Tessa G. Henri "Riverton, Utah Tuesday morning, ugh!!"Photo by: Kathleen Turkington Dansie "Almost 12" of powdered sunshine in Draper.I love springtime in Utah."Photo by: Bob Sheehy "Good morning Herriman/Riverton..Well, I was going to take the Plow off yesterday but decided to wait. Definitely has been a weird Snow Record Breaking year. Last year it was a typical 70* Spring golf in the valley, ski in the mountains weather. Definitely did not expect to shovel snow this morning at 5 am before heading out to work. “Winter the Sequel” . I’m ready for Spring. Stay Safe!!"Photo by: Paul Te Prieto "Daybreak 8”"Photo by: Karen Newman Bsumek "Happy SprinterGot up to 3-4 show drift banks and the front door blocked by snow."Photo by: Melissa Elmore "Even the snow plows are having a hard time at 6500 S. and Mountain View"Photo by: Jon Rowan "Nephi - can y'all pray for summer,instead of snow & water?!"Photo by: Amy Skinner "This morning in Manila. Car is buried"Photo by: "Jane Foucault" "View from my porch in silver creek in park city"Photo by: LuAnn Hayes Lukenbach