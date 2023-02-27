PHOTOS: Utahns dig out of yet another winter storm

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

"6:00AM and it looks like daylight…and it’s still snowing!!" From Pleasant View Stephanie Chavez Gross

"Wellsville today!" Shelly Durant

"Jeremy Ranch 7 am 2-27-2023 What we woke up to" Lynette Schuller McAferty

"Here we go again snowing in Brigham city" Dennis Midgett

"It’s so bright in the sky!! Ogden, 1:50AM 2/27/23" Chenise Woodcox

"February 27 beautiful sunrise with a lovely stop sign in Monticello Utah" Kaylee Dalton

"Eight inches of fresh powder and still coming down in Eden!" Barbie Sunderland

Prev 1 / Ad Next