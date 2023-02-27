Watch Now
PHOTOS: Utahns dig out of yet another winter storm

Another winter storm hit areas of northern Utah to start the last week of February and as residents woke up, they grabbed their snow shovels and cameras to share their views and dig out.

333882716_683749626896848_1271760557404283728_n.jpg "6:00AM and it looks like daylight…and it’s still snowing!!" From Pleasant ViewPhoto by: Stephanie Chavez Gross 332959444_1135650217116712_3735133819383331882_n.jpg "Wellsville today!"Photo by: Shelly Durant 333814308_1512469939279660_5047175749132232582_n.jpg "Jeremy Ranch 7 am 2-27-2023 What we woke up to"Photo by: Lynette Schuller McAferty 333536928_772720730449287_7341119642571313357_n (1).jpg "Here we go again snowing in Brigham city"Photo by: Dennis Midgett 333326017_3103541876613182_354908622878685193_n.jpg "It’s so bright in the sky!! Ogden, 1:50AM 2/27/23"Photo by: Chenise Woodcox 333849060_2618059001668919_1858083161295131764_n.jpg "February 27 beautiful sunrise with a lovely stop sign in Monticello Utah"Photo by: Kaylee Dalton 333027798_186082257456861_5674498082192353136_n.jpg "Eight inches of fresh powder and still coming down in Eden!"Photo by: Barbie Sunderland

