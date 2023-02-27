PHOTOS: Utahns dig out of yet another winter storm
Another winter storm hit areas of northern Utah to start the last week of February and as residents woke up, they grabbed their snow shovels and cameras to share their views and dig out.
"6:00AM and it looks like daylight…and it’s still snowing!!" From Pleasant ViewPhoto by: Stephanie Chavez Gross "Wellsville today!"Photo by: Shelly Durant "Jeremy Ranch 7 am 2-27-2023 What we woke up to"Photo by: Lynette Schuller McAferty "Here we go again snowing in Brigham city"Photo by: Dennis Midgett "It’s so bright in the sky!! Ogden, 1:50AM 2/27/23"Photo by: Chenise Woodcox "February 27 beautiful sunrise with a lovely stop sign in Monticello Utah"Photo by: Kaylee Dalton "Eight inches of fresh powder and still coming down in Eden!"Photo by: Barbie Sunderland