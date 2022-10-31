PHOTOS: Utahns show off their Halloween costumes
Halloween is all treats this year as hundreds of Utahns have shared photos of their Halloween costumes with FOX 13 News.
Check out some of the many Halloween costumes in our photo gallery.
Photo by: FOX 13 Viewers "Happy Halloween! We are the invisible family this year"Photo by: Jessica Valpey Guess who?, Monopoly, Clue, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Uno and Candyland!Photo by: Ashley Jensen Adams Photo by: Maigan Sorensen Photo by: Terkelson Amy "I honestly have no idea what he is supposed to be but it scares his baby brother lol"Photo by: Shelly Cowan "My brother as Mrs. Doubtfire!!"Photo by: Louis Emery Azure "Me as a deer"Photo by: Toryoreo Cook "Instead of the fox and the hound we are the foxy wolf!"Photo by: Amanda Smuin Merritt Photo by: Ayleen Rodas Craner Photo by: Taylor Grace Quincy Photo by: Arin Stauffer Argyle Photo by: Kari Sorensen Photo by: Sara Giles Photo by: Joe Paul Photo by: Brooke Wilson Photo by: Paris Roybal-Harriman Photo by: Megan Hemmert Koense Photo by: Anthony Lee Armenta Photo by: Holly Lewis Photo by: Nance Williams Photo by: Georgia Cordova "Deep Sea Diving"Photo by: Shontel Spencer Photo by: Chase Brauchie Photo by: Eva Mendoza Photo by: Casey Birkinshaw Photo by: Casey Birkinshaw Photo by: Casey Birkinshaw Photo by: Sheree Christensen Dahlberg Photo by: Nancy Trujillo "A witch!"Photo by: Emily Clausen "IT and Georgie"Photo by: Barbie Bennett Gosnell "You're welcome"Photo by: Michael Martinez "Wonderbaby"Photo by: Debra Polad Oliphant "Toy Story!"Photo by: Vicki Bradbury Humphrey "Gamora, Starlord and Rocket"Photo by: Veronica Carlisle Photo by: Sam Ray Jr. "My daughter , her husband and friends did hocus pocus , they look awesome"Photo by: B.E. Bishop Photo by: Karen Hoopes Ringel Photo by: Emily Haven Garrett "The love of my life!!"Photo by: Melanie Daniels "Pop art comic girl"Photo by: Brianna Maria Tello "This jungle explorer found a leopard, a flamingo and an anteater on his travels!"Photo by: Heather Oliver "Going as Scooby Do this year"Photo by: Ianmcmxcii South "Prego because I'm preggo"Photo by: Angela Twibey Photo by: Lynn Morgan "Off to Neverland"Photo by: Bailee Fordham "Pacha, Kuzco and Yzma!"Photo by: Lexi Bentzinger Winn "The cutest scarecrow there ever was"Photo by: Katie McShane Scott "My husband last [year]"Photo by: Sherrie Miller Chadick "My 8yr old he's ready to go trick or treating"Photo by: Carolyn Mcglothine-Tello "This is what my son Jayden is going to be this year "the Rake""Photo by: Chandra Quigley "I was a little old grandma who was hungry! My husband Buzzy was a taco"Photo by: Alice Goeckeritz Berthelson "This is Scout in her elephant costume."Photo by: Brandon Bender "My beautiful Granddaughter"Photo by: Deana Holloway "Cutest spooks ever"Photo by: Amy Lamb "Because the feel of costume’s irritated him(sensory issues) he is a doctor"Photo by: Debrah Jared Losee "Mrs White, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard and Ms Peacock."Photo by: Abby Franklin Ivory "Wendy, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, Peter Pan, and Smee"Photo by: Bri Anderson "My son wanted to be an ATST from Star Wars. Well, when you can't find that costume in any stores, then dad to the rescue! Made out of pvc pipes and cardboard."Photo by: Keolani Missy Smith "Peter Pan, Captain Hook being eaten by the tic tock crock and two cute pirates"Photo by: Christie Tenney "Love the littles"Photo by: Debra Polad Oliphant "My son makes an awesome Blippi!"Photo by: Dolly Stephens "Halo and a little deer."Photo by: Madison Best Photo by: Sierra Dickens "My son as Miles from Spidy and his amazing friends"Photo by: Omah Okechukwu "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"Photo by: Alicia Carroll "This is my 8- year old mom going to our family party!"Photo by: Tamera Nance Capson "Nailed it!!"Photo by: Emily Merrill Holverson "My lil demon!"Photo by: Mandi Bonham Arrington "Mommy princess and her princes Completely handmade costumes by my incredible 76 year old grandmother. Gorgeous photos by my sister-in-law Sam Ellison Photo"Photo by: Madison Ellison "My princess unicorn!"Photo by: Trina Bodily "spider girl!"Photo by: Nicole Monda "Loonette the clown and her doll, Molly. From a 90s children’s show called “The Big Comfy Couch”."Photo by: Bianca N Edgar Fuertes "Sandy Claws, Jack and Sally"Photo by: Bianca N. Edgar Fuertes