PHOTOS: Utahns show off their Halloween costumes

Halloween is all treats this year as hundreds of Utahns have shared photos of their Halloween costumes with FOX 13 News.

Check out some of the many Halloween costumes in our photo gallery.

To see the rest of the costumes or to share your photo with us, click here.

untitled image - 2022-10-31T065616.625.jpg Photo by: FOX 13 Viewers 312949201_10210390472236239_8485048089718818113_n.jpg "Happy Halloween! We are the invisible family this year"Photo by: Jessica Valpey 313426320_10227346519743064_1490204527977163067_n.jpg Guess who?, Monopoly, Clue, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Uno and Candyland!Photo by: Ashley Jensen Adams 313873022_5777294092314090_8231625319005936336_n.jpg Photo by: Maigan Sorensen 313417484_656935465810609_1515620545577318424_n.jpg Photo by: Terkelson Amy 312967955_5702543076456085_6639624713183341393_n.jpg "I honestly have no idea what he is supposed to be but it scares his baby brother lol"Photo by: Shelly Cowan 311769301_10160043425503685_5472468120830617270_n.jpg "My brother as Mrs. Doubtfire!!"Photo by: Louis Emery Azure 312885315_1573728273070338_2712527648571742966_n.jpg "Me as a deer"Photo by: Toryoreo Cook 312658541_8552980418053095_6756168796850235896_n.jpg "Instead of the fox and the hound we are the foxy wolf!"Photo by: Amanda Smuin Merritt 313399655_5579613685437935_2816964304861143620_n.jpg Photo by: Ayleen Rodas Craner 312218735_5593861027359268_3963053905793618030_n.jpg Photo by: Taylor Grace Quincy 312819894_10231563753422091_2211582620526434958_n.jpg Photo by: Arin Stauffer Argyle 313416275_10229393776134749_105600216680826017_n.jpg Photo by: Kari Sorensen 313250004_5548389325214996_8583653923048457367_n.jpg Photo by: Sara Giles 311828326_10226028521891278_4864549001320777014_n.jpg Photo by: Joe Paul 312538748_10160405426561108_6059090440540137621_n.jpg Photo by: Brooke Wilson 313415568_176733825015919_1371791595020568137_n.jpg Photo by: Paris Roybal-Harriman 312023357_5678021428903517_5481972476104577379_n.jpg Photo by: Megan Hemmert Koense 313426282_2275483835948181_4357843093565593748_n.jpg Photo by: Anthony Lee Armenta 312866155_5808938579172180_6756720609609025333_n.jpg Photo by: Holly Lewis 312657240_2809575042520133_6542357171180179860_n.jpg Photo by: Nance Williams 312117506_2309739745851574_7959098492722145689_n.jpg Photo by: Georgia Cordova 312601412_10160703882039406_3364187048723312865_n.jpg "Deep Sea Diving"Photo by: Shontel Spencer 312967171_1522360961533440_3649935760934769656_n.jpg Photo by: Chase Brauchie 313402980_5718905538168354_5988153681024423922_n.jpg Photo by: Eva Mendoza 312158454_10226307737193322_4296415503947335526_n.jpg Photo by: Casey Birkinshaw 313421525_10226307728513105_3654489104394142986_n.jpg Photo by: Casey Birkinshaw 312158454_10226307726473054_8667435831742113936_n.jpg Photo by: Casey Birkinshaw 312599820_10225556492413111_6721557455480694988_n.jpg Photo by: Sheree Christensen Dahlberg 313406050_5328308410632104_6937707097106021291_n.jpg Photo by: Nancy Trujillo 312967560_10158761652630233_3670128285604249868_n.jpg "A witch!"Photo by: Emily Clausen 313409291_10210053035439911_7747887951311184505_n.jpg "IT and Georgie"Photo by: Barbie Bennett Gosnell 313862081_5992307557449112_6851790077446105926_n.jpg "You're welcome"Photo by: Michael Martinez 313365171_10221345704208902_5282796663732900711_n.jpg "Wonderbaby"Photo by: Debra Polad Oliphant 313374034_10229407375705809_5467133489083333318_n.jpg "Toy Story!"Photo by: Vicki Bradbury Humphrey 313408066_8869892929691107_1257081408883980101_n.jpg "Gamora, Starlord and Rocket"Photo by: Veronica Carlisle 312564453_10220196112285062_5810832985055297068_n.jpg Photo by: Sam Ray Jr. 313340358_220273016997518_8730445597027665753_n.jpg "My daughter , her husband and friends did hocus pocus , they look awesome"Photo by: B.E. Bishop 312823010_10225174263516107_6567346271094835749_n.jpg Photo by: Karen Hoopes Ringel 313186229_10107329519870803_6728749852113201295_n.jpg Photo by: Emily Haven Garrett 313409268_6305727109443770_1914554388649389162_n.jpg "The love of my life!!"Photo by: Melanie Daniels 313422491_10160236960083493_7042538429623065544_n.jpg "Pop art comic girl"Photo by: Brianna Maria Tello 313411526_10162001384162786_5742663996853582425_n.jpg "This jungle explorer found a leopard, a flamingo and an anteater on his travels!"Photo by: Heather Oliver 312653190_1834488926883517_4127438440140986210_n.jpg "Going as Scooby Do this year"Photo by: Ianmcmxcii South 313201422_2676952579102325_6895557869841985408_n.jpg "Prego because I'm preggo"Photo by: Angela Twibey 313424291_10222507766623124_2776623129632815508_n.jpg Photo by: Lynn Morgan 313345149_10228581054852394_4034068832639080296_n.jpg "Off to Neverland"Photo by: Bailee Fordham 312135149_10229926012359269_4221081345453195527_n.jpg "Pacha, Kuzco and Yzma!"Photo by: Lexi Bentzinger Winn 313401783_6313599858650739_1050744334461325223_n.jpg "The cutest scarecrow there ever was"Photo by: Katie McShane Scott 313424792_3424436584460106_3778001035563581361_n.jpg "My husband last [year]"Photo by: Sherrie Miller Chadick 313206445_5520463918008387_5629422632071974641_n.jpg "My 8yr old he's ready to go trick or treating"Photo by: Carolyn Mcglothine-Tello 312552583_10228143070030321_3407504383628451015_n.jpg "This is what my son Jayden is going to be this year "the Rake""Photo by: Chandra Quigley 312851573_10225973084411056_4161031296614197013_n.jpg "I was a little old grandma who was hungry! My husband Buzzy was a taco"Photo by: Alice Goeckeritz Berthelson 312658628_5770390209677834_155286232647980530_n.jpg "This is Scout in her elephant costume."Photo by: Brandon Bender 313410079_6037894369575399_4489283866418021164_n.jpg "My beautiful Granddaughter"Photo by: Deana Holloway 313401281_10159208442117934_3308154466149733480_n.jpg "Cutest spooks ever"Photo by: Amy Lamb 313407804_5719774624711117_3694621402218258788_n.jpg "Because the feel of costume’s irritated him(sensory issues) he is a doctor"Photo by: Debrah Jared Losee 312106412_10230304925072914_944561904530915569_n.jpg "Mrs White, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard and Ms Peacock."Photo by: Abby Franklin Ivory 313405486_856036645412545_5393726128856814912_n.jpg "Wendy, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, Peter Pan, and Smee"Photo by: Bri Anderson 312338101_10225579700972211_3022032173679235403_n.jpg "My son wanted to be an ATST from Star Wars. Well, when you can't find that costume in any stores, then dad to the rescue! Made out of pvc pipes and cardboard."Photo by: Keolani Missy Smith 313404081_10225941134608357_5166436021077658756_n.jpg "Peter Pan, Captain Hook being eaten by the tic tock crock and two cute pirates"Photo by: Christie Tenney 313316184_10221345708169001_4982940214216946009_n.jpg "Love the littles"Photo by: Debra Polad Oliphant 312517354_10159384905894472_198208873835873727_n.jpg "My son makes an awesome Blippi!"Photo by: Dolly Stephens 313420612_5385370124900997_6078291302080068113_n.jpg "Halo and a little deer."Photo by: Madison Best 312808407_10161002947554883_2204301549534688981_n.jpg Photo by: Sierra Dickens 312617307_10228118699968601_3279722150695209436_n.jpg "My son as Miles from Spidy and his amazing friends"Photo by: Omah Okechukwu 312837736_8285405411531591_1084199580514381648_n.jpg "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"Photo by: Alicia Carroll 311977955_3234290536882042_4822556668463334458_n.jpg "This is my 8- year old mom going to our family party!"Photo by: Tamera Nance Capson 311819476_10225208765224715_8668833888002457133_n.jpg "Nailed it!!"Photo by: Emily Merrill Holverson 313405661_10166749905415023_2559760872796803805_n.jpg "My lil demon!"Photo by: Mandi Bonham Arrington 313298070_10228597925077308_369092318537632190_n.jpg "Mommy princess and her princes Completely handmade costumes by my incredible 76 year old grandmother. Gorgeous photos by my sister-in-law Sam Ellison Photo"Photo by: Madison Ellison 312531590_5829793770376277_1879552833109443185_n.jpg "My princess unicorn!"Photo by: Trina Bodily 313319699_5651056858287911_5588471401065119815_n.jpg "spider girl!"Photo by: Nicole Monda 311874055_5804503539612866_3896209029648108229_n.jpg "Loonette the clown and her doll, Molly. From a 90s children’s show called “The Big Comfy Couch”."Photo by: Bianca N Edgar Fuertes 313363536_5804501152946438_8951676547287717047_n.jpg "Sandy Claws, Jack and Sally"Photo by: Bianca N. Edgar Fuertes

