PHOTOS: Wednesday's lunar eclipse seen from around the world

The moon rises behind cloud, as seen from Kawasaki near Tokyo, before a total lunar eclipse starts Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Shuji Kajiyama/AP

The earth's shadow partially obscures the moon as it rises during a lunar eclipse in the skies over Beijing, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Mark Schiefelbein/AP

A full moon rises over a tree as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Chiang Ying-ying/AP

A lunar eclipse occurs over Santiago, Chile, early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday's total lunar eclipse combines with a super blood-red moon. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Esteban Felix/AP

The moon sets behind the Montevideo port, in Uruguay, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, during a lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) Matilde Campodonico/AP

A couple watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The total lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon, is the first in two years with the reddish-orange color the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Firdia Lisnawati/AP

A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Eraldo Peres/AP

The lunar eclipse progresses over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

The Earth's shadow falls partly across the full moon at the start of a total lunar eclipse above Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The total lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon, is the first in two years with the reddish-orange color the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Mark Baker/AP

