2023 primary election: 7 candidates vying for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Weber County election officials have released their first count of ballots cast in Tuesday's primary election.

One of the most impactful races is for Ogden Mayor, where seven candidates are running. It is a non-partisan election, so the top two candidates will advance to the general election.

As of 8:30 p.m., the results were:



Taylor Knuth: 1,435 (19%)

Ben Nadolski: 1,359 (18%)

Bart Blair: 1,319 (18%)

Angel Castillo: 1,270 (17%)

Jon Greiner: 1,200 (16%)

Oscar Landon Mata: 572 (8%)

Chris Barragan: 281 (4%)

Election results for other Weber County races can be found here.

FOX 13 News will update these numbers as more results are released; however, officials said there will not be any more released until Wednesday.