3 maps show how much Utah's political districts have to change

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s political maps will change dramatically in when redistricting is done, largely because of a boom in growth in Southwestern Salt Lake County and Northern Utah County. At the same time as the state saw that growth, several counties in Southeast Utah lost population.

In each of the following maps you can zoom in and out and hover over Congressional and State Legislative districts to see if they are overpopulated or underpopulated according to new census numbers. Underpopulated areas, with negative numbers will have to consolidate, losing representation. Overpopulated districts will get more representation. The idea in a perfect world being to give each resident as close to an equal voice as possible.