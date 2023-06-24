Abortions still legal in Utah a year after Roe v. Wade overturned

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

That decision by the nation's high court ultimately paved the way for individual states to impose restrictions or outright ban abortion rights.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade ultimately put Utah's trigger law into effect immediately. That law bans all abortions in the state, except in the case of rape, incest or the health of the mother.

However, the trigger law was ultimately blocked by a judge last year.

Just last month, a judge also blocked another anti-abortion bill from taking effect. That law would have stripped abortion clinics of their licenses and required all abortions in the state to be performed at a hospital or medical clinic.

"It's really confusing to the everyday Utah and it's just confusing to the American people in general," said Utah House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero. "Abortion is really a decision with that individual and their health care provider."

With an injunction against both laws currently, Rep. Romero says legal abortions are still permitted in Utah.

"As it stands in Utah, anyone can go get a legal abortion until 18 weeks," said Rep. Romero.

Mary Taylor, the president of Pro-Life Utah, expressed frustration on Friday, saying that it is expected that every single abortion-related law that is passed in the state of Utah is going to be challenged.

"I thought we would be farther than this. One of the unexpected things is the abortion clinic ban and that has been joined up in litigation and has actually slowed down the lawsuit for the trigger ban," said Taylor.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah Friday morning. In a statement, PPAU CEO and President Kathryn Boyd said:

“Planned Parenthood Association of Utah is committed to fighting back against all legislative attacks and ensuring that the people of Utah do not lose vital access to abortion services. We refuse to stand idly by as reproductive rights are undermined. We will continue to advocate tirelessly for the autonomy and well-being of every individual in our state. Together, with our dedicated supporters and allies, we will confront the challenges ahead, expand our services, and work towards a future where comprehensive reproductive healthcare is available and accessible to all who need it."

The Utah Attorney General's Office says the state's trigger law will be heard by the Utah Supreme Court on Aug. 8.