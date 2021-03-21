Adult film star urges Utah governor to veto porn-blocker bill

A porn star is calling on Gov. Spencer Cox to veto a bill that would require new cellphones and tablets sold in Utah to block explicit content by default, arguing that the proposal would infringe on free speech rights in the state.

“If you want to monitor what your kid watches on their phone, install parental controls that have existed since AOL,” adult film actress Cherie DeVille wrote to Cox in an open letter posted on the Daily Beast. “If your kid still manages to watch porn, here’s an idea: Take away their phone. Why does any child need a cellphone anyway? They certainly don’t need the state to parent them.”

The legislation, HB72, wouldn’t kick in immediately and would remain on pause until five other states pass a similar law. However, once in effect, it would mandate that new devices sold in the state must have pornography filters activated at the time of purchase and would place manufacturers at risk of civil liability if they don’t comply.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.