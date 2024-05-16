Republican candidates for Utah congressional seats, top state offices will debate in June

SALT LAKE CITY — Voters participating in the Utah Republican primary on June 25 will be able to hear from each candidate up for election, as all 18 candidates have pledged to appear in a series of debates.

According to the Co-Chair of the Utah Debate Commission, Ed Allen, this shows a recognition of the importance of debates.

"In a year with so many key races and so many talented candidates, we know there will be a lot to talk about," said Allen.

"Debates offer candidates a singular opportunity to take their case directly to the voters. We are pleased everyone has agreed to participate."

Candidates will debate in races for Congressional Districts 1, 2, and 3, as well as candidates for Governor and Attorney General.

The participating candidates' schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 10



10 a.m.— Congressional District 2 , candidates Colby Jenkins and Celeste Maloy ( Moderated by Rod Arquette )



, candidates Colby Jenkins and Celeste Maloy ( ) 2 p.m.— Congressional District 1 , candidates Paul Miller and Blake Moore ( Moderated by Julie Rose .)



, candidates Paul Miller and Blake Moore ( .) 6 p.m.—U.S. Senate, candidates John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton, and Brad Wilson (Moderated by Glen Mills.)

Tuesday, June 11



2 p.m.— Attorney General , candidates Derek Brown, Frank Mylar, and Rachel Terry ( Moderated by Glen Mills .)



, candidates Derek Brown, Frank Mylar, and Rachel Terry ( .) 6 p.m.—Governor, candidates Spencer Cox and Phil Lyman (Moderated by Caroline Ballard.)

Wednesday, June 12



6 p.m.—Congressional District 3, candidates J.R. Bird, John Dougall, Mike Kennedy, Case Lawrence and Stewart Peay (Moderated by Thomas Wright.)

Primary election debates will all be held in the studio at PBS Utah on the University of Utah campus.

Debates for the general election will be held in the fall.

