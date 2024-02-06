Bill could sell Utah State Hospital land for development, maybe even a ski resort

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature would sell the 312-acre campus the state hospital sits on for development, with the money earmarked for better mental health services.

Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, has filed House Bill 299, which would have the state sell the Utah State Hospital. The land is prime real estate and would fetch a lot of money. For years now, there has been talk of developing the property. FOX 13 News has seen proposals for a massive mixed-use development. There has been talk in the past of even potentially building a ski resort there (the property is up against the mountains).

"There’s a tremendous amount of interest, probably hundreds of different interests that want to build there," Rep. Clancy said Tuesday.

But Rep. Clancy said he would like to see any kind of development deal help deal with Utah's mental health crisis. He said there is currently a statewide shortage of beds. Rep. Clancy has proposed building facilities across the state so people don't have to drive to Provo for treatment.

"We would earmark all of the land sale and a portion to a mental health fund. It’s going to be earmarked directly for mental health as we know it’s one of the biggest challenges as a state we face moving forward," he told FOX 13 News.

But the bill has so far not advanced. Utah's Department of Health & Human Services told FOX 13 News it has some questions and concerns.

"We have had conversations with the bill sponsor regarding our questions and concerns. However, because the provisions of the bill still need to be studied, it’s really too soon for DHHS to take a position," the agency said in a statement. "We all agree there is a mental health crisis in Utah that requires additional access to critical mental health resources, including those offered at the Utah State Hospital. For many people, psychiatric treatment at the state-owned Utah State Hospital has been essential to their mental and behavioral health. The professionals who work there provide absolutely critical care."

Rep. Clancy said he is open to studying the potential sale of the property and mental health needs in the state before advancing his legislation.