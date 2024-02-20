Watch Now
Bill named after teenage murder-suicide victim passes House, advances to Senate

Leah Moses
Childhood photo of Om Gandhi
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 20:44:06-05

The Utah State House of Representatives has passed a bill that re-works child custody proceedings.

The bill is named “Om’s Law” after 16-year-old Om Gandhi, who was killed in a murder-suicide by his fatherafter a bitter custody battle.

The legislation focuses on amendments related to child custody proceedings, putting the focus on the child's safety first.

House Bill 272 limits expert testimony in family court to qualified and credentialed professionals and implements guidance and limits on family courts' use of reunification treatment.

The bill now heads to the State Senate.

