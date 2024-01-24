Bill replacing DEI offices at Utah colleges, universities passes initial vote in Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that will replace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts on public colleges and universities in the state, as well as hiring practices for state employment passed an initial vote in the Senate Wednesday.

House Bill 261 will replace DEI offices with "Student Success Centers" at Utah schools, and ban diversity statements in state job applications.

The bill passed by a 23-6 margin Wednesday and will have another procedural vote before returning to the House because of amendments, which could happen later this week.

Once it goes back to the House, it will be voted on again before heading back to the Senate. Should the bill once again pass in both chambers, it will head to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox.

Rep. Katy Hall (R-South Ogden) sponsored the bill, which along with the legislation limiting bathroom access to transgender people, has garnered plenty of controversy during the current legislative session.

Along with the other changes, the bill also prohibits mandatory trainings "that promote political ideologies," according to Hall, who said the legislation would not impact student scholarships or organizations.

Those opposed to the bill, like House Minority Leader Angela Romero, says it erases identities, and say data doesn't support that there are currently any issues with DEI initiatives.