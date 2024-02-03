Bills on homeless services begin to advance in the Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of bills and funding requests dealing with homeless services are beginning to advance on Utah's Capitol Hill.

"There are a number of significant funding requests up here this session related to homelessness to help resources centers, help people step out of homelessness, make sure there’s resources related to behavioral health, substance abuse and when it gets cold there’s places to go," said Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy.

He is sponsoring one of the biggest bills on homelessness in the 2024 Utah State Legislature. House Bill 421 would raise the temperature threshold to call a "Code Blue."

"Code Blue currently is the law in place that says if it’s 15 degrees and windchill, that churches, community centers can open their doors to having the homeless sleep overnight without needing extra permits and permission," he told FOX 13 News on Friday. "We’re raising it three degrees, which will actually increase the numbers of nights."

The bill also threatens to withhold some funding from cities if they don't start enforcing anti-panhandling ordinances. Rep. Eliason, who has carefully targeted pedestrian safety in the measure (courts have found panhandling is constitutionally protected speech), said he wants to ensure cities are "helping people step of street corners and into productive jobs."

Governor Spencer Cox has sought $128 million in funding for housing and homelessness. As the budget process gets under way on Utah's Capitol Hill, the governor is unlikely to get everything he's asking for. House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, acknowledged they're headed into a tight budget period (while lawmakers are still advancing a $160 million income tax cut).

But Speaker Schultz said he did support a bill by Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, that seeks to restructure governance of homeless support groups. House Bill 298 also imposes some performance measures with funding as House leaders have said they want to see more accountability and outcomes with millions already spent and donated by philanthropists.

"They want to make sure that the money they invest whether it’s taxpayer money or private money that it’s going to move the needle," Rep. Clancy said Friday.

HB 298 won unanimous approval in the House Government Operations Committee on Friday. It now goes to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

Wendy Garvin of Unsheltered Utah, which works with people experiencing homelessness, said she had some concerns with Rep. Clancy's bill as it pertains to prodding people into shelters. She told FOX 13 News on Friday she did like where Rep. Eliason's bill was going with "Code Blue" but wanted to see the rest of the bill.

Another bill that will soon be introduced seeks to help neighborhoods dealing with impacts from homeless camps or shelters nearby. Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, is proposing to create a special fund that could help pay for stolen or damaged property.

"If your bike is stolen, if you have property damage, if you have to replace broken windows," he said. "That’s not their fault."

Rep. Briscoe said he has heard from people in some neighborhoods that have reported vandalism or theft.

"I think we should recognize that they have some losses and help them recover from that," he said.

The bill will be filed in the Utah State Legislature soon.