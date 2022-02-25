Cannabis talk for pets, psychedelics bills move forward in legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Things are busy on Capitol Hill as Utah lawmakers have just one week until the current legislative session ends. The following are some of the items that moved forward, or were stopped in their tracks on Friday:

CANNABIS FOR PETS

The Senate unanimously passed a bill allowing veterinarians to talk about cannabis and the pets of Utah residents. Right now, it’s illegal to for a veterinarian to even talk about cannabis; the new bill allows them to do that. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

MEDICAL PSYCHEDELICS

A bill to explore whether Utah should allow medical-use psychedelics passed the legislature. The Senate gave final approval to the bill, which creates a task force to study psychedelics for the treatment of mental health issues. The bill, which goes to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature or veto, could open the door to legalizing medical-grade psychedelics in the state.

REDISTRICTING

A Salt Lake City senator filed a bill that would reinstate Proposition 4, the ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission. Sen. Derek Kitchen’s bill re-starts the process all over again after the legislature rejected all of the independent commission’s maps last year. FOX 13 News reporter Ben Winslow said this bill does not have good odds of passing on Capitol Hill.