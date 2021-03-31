Cardi B has something to say about Utah’s new porn-blocker law

SALT LAKE CITY — Opponents of Utah’s new anti-pornography law have a new ally: rapper Cardi B.

Referring to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), the popular entertainer tweeted Tuesday: “I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo [sic] much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN. … Look it up!”

In an earlier tweet that she began by saying “I respect everyone’s religion,” she had described the polygamist FLDS group as a “cult.”

HB72 was signed into law last week by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. It requires new cellphones and tablets sold in Utah to block pornographic content as a default setting, but only if five other states pass a similar law.

