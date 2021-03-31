Menu

Cardi B has something to say about Utah’s new porn-blocker law

The rapper tweeted that the state still allows the FLDS “cult” to do “disgusting things.”
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Cardi B will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Cardi B
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:54:13-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Opponents of Utah’s new anti-pornography law have a new ally: rapper Cardi B.

Referring to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), the popular entertainer tweeted Tuesday: “I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo [sic] much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN. … Look it up!”

In an earlier tweet that she began by saying “I respect everyone’s religion,” she had described the polygamist FLDS group as a “cult.”

HB72 was signed into law last week by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. It requires new cellphones and tablets sold in Utah to block pornographic content as a default setting, but only if five other states pass a similar law.

Click here to read the full report from The Salt Lake Tribune.

