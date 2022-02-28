Watch
Cha-ching: Utah House approves cryptocurrency bill

Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 14:02:12-05

SALT LAKE CITY — With the current legislative session ending this week, here's what Utah lawmakers were up to Monday:

CRYPTOCURRENCY FOR TAXES

The House approved a bill to let residents pay taxes with cryptocurrency. South Jordan Rep. Jordan Teuscher is proposing to have the state contract with a third-party vendor to make it happen, and take liability. The bill now goes to the Senate.

RECYCLING TRANSPARENCY

A bill to require Utah cities to divulge where exactly recycling goes passed the House unanimously. Cities will be required to inform residents if their recycling goes overseas, or if it is actually recycled or winds up in a landfill. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

