Cox doesn't believe Trump can win presidency

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wants a Republican in the White House but doesn't think former President Donald Trump is the guy to do it.

During his monthly news conference Thursday, Cox shared his thoughts on Trump's attempt to regain the presidency and his disappointment over the support he continues to receive despite numerous indictments.

"[Trump's] certainly entitled to run, he also happens to be the frontrunner right now in the Republican party. I will say that does trouble me, for sure. But less so that he’s deciding to run and more so at the support that he’s getting," the governor said.

Cox went on to say that nothing would make him happier than to have a Republican defeat President Joe Biden in next year's election, it's just that he doesn't have faith in Trump.

"I like to win elections. I like when Republicans win elections. I desperately think we need a Republican president. I would like the next president starting in 2025 to be a Republican, and I don’t think that Donald Trump can win the presidency as the Republican nominee," he said.

The governor said he hopes that states ahead of Utah's presidential preference poll choose someone else to advance as the nominee.