Cox says he'll veto bill banning transgender children from sports if passed

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would ban transgender children from participating in school sports has been approved by the Utah State Senate and is now on to the House of Representatives, but Utah's governor says he will not sign it.

House Bill 11 initially proposed creating a special commission to evaluate whether a transgender child could play sports in schools.

But late Friday night, on the final day of the state legislative session, the Senate voted on a substitute bill in place of the original and passed it 16-13. It now goes to the House and must be passed before midnight.

Some lawmakers, as well as Gov. Spencer Cox, were disappointed by the outcome.

"I was stunned... Some of the worst decisions get made at the last minute," Cox said following the Senate's vote. "We never discussed a ban."

He then said he plans to veto the bill, should it pass the House and reach his desk.

He added that the Senate's vote margin would not be enough to override his veto.

Sen. Luz Escamilla said she sees an all-out ban like this as "an attack on these children."

Sen. Derek Kitchen said the ban was snuck in and was never mentioned in the negotiations on the bill.

"This is not the Utah way," he said Friday night. "This is the opposite of the Utah way."

Sen. Ann Millner the substitute bill is a big change without understanding the implications and without meaningful conversations.

Sen. Kathleen Riebe said the legislature should not make this decision today and says it would impact many children for the sake of "protecting women."

FOX 13 News will provide updates as this story develops.