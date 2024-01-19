Cox to deliver State of the State address to Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox will address the people of Utah Thursday evening in his annual State of the State address.

Watch the State of the State address LIVE below:

The House chamber is where members of the House and Senate will gather to hear the governor at 6:30 p.m.

Cox will reportedly touch on a number of priorities he wants to see addressed, including new initiatives around affordable housing, combating homelessness and getting more people involved in community service.

For some those issues, the governor has asked the legislature for millions of dollars and it will be interesting to see if they fund them during the current the 45-day session.