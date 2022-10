PROVO, Utah — With Election Day just over a month away, the first major debate of the season is taking place in Provo on Thursday night.

In the race for U.S. House District 3, incumbent Rep. John Curtis (R) is set to face Democratic challenger Glenn Wright at 6 p.m. at Brigham Young University.

Natalie Gochnour, the Director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, will moderate the debate.