Donovan Mitchell looks to work with politicians as part of NBA Social Justice Coalition

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell would like to sit down with Utah lawmakers to discuss critical race theory.

The all-star told GQ Magazine in an interview published Friday that he is working with the NBA's Social Justice Coalition, which has aimed to get players lobbying with national and local politicians to push their cause.

The coalition includes other stars like Carmelo Anthony and Karl-Anthony Towns, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, and even a few team owners.

"It's one thing to tweet it — and I'm gonna continue to tweet it — but being able to be on the phone and be on these calls with people who do know these things means being able to have an impact, myself," Mitchell said.

Rep. Burgess Owens, who represents Utah's Congressional District 4, responded on Twitter saying he would love to sit down with Mitchell to talk about their unique perspectives on the issue.