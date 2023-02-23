'Don't Say Gay' bill introduced in Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill similar to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law has been filed in the Utah State Legislature.

Filed by Rep. Jeff Stenquist (R-Draper), the bill bans discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools until it’s developmentally or age appropriate.

While LGBTQ rights groups have concerns, the bill faces a tough road with only six working days left in the current 2023 legislative session.

The bill mimics the one signed into law in Florida last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and has garnered scrutiny from around the country ever since.

The Florida law states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”